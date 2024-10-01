Knut is chief technology officer and co-founder at Coinweb Labs, where he oversees development work as the main contributor to the Coinweb protocol. He is a tech pioneer and early adopter of digital currencies and payment systems. Knut attended University of Oslo. His thesis on evolutionary hardware was published by NASA and the US Department of Defence. Knut developed one of the first online mobile slot machines and has worked extensively in telecommunications as CTO of Nouvel Air Group Inc. Knut is also a founder and an architect of the Blockfort and OnRamp platforms.