Temujin Louie (Tem), CEO of Wanchain, is committed to bridging the world of emerging tech to the broader public in an easy-to-understand and accessible way. With over 10 years of experience driving the adoption of transformative digital technologies, Tem has served as a marketing director for leading new tech companies such as Matrix AI network, Calwave Group, and Lightnet Group before pursuing a VP position at Wachain in 2021. In addition to professional experience, Tem proved his deep understanding of decentralized technologies in an academic field as well, dedicating two years to researching Bitcoin’s impact on incumbent power structures at the London School of Economics. Tem believes that accessibility, simple UX, and narratives that address the non-technical everyday users are the secret sauce to making blockchain widely adopted by the general public.