Zerohash hits $1B valuation with Interactive Brokers-led raise

Funding round draws Morgan Stanley, SoFi and Apollo, underscoring rising demand for regulated on-chain infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

wing-wing/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Zerohash, a U.S.-based provider of crypto and stablecoin infrastructure, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $104 million in a Series D-2 funding round led by Interactive Brokers.

The round also included first-time crypto investments from institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Apollo-managed funds, and SoFi, alongside Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Liberty City Ventures. Existing backers including PEAK6 and Nyca Partners also participated.

The raise brings Zerohash’s total funding to $275 million and values the company at $1 billion.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Founded in 2017, Zerohash builds application programming interfaces (APIs) and compliance-ready infrastructure that allow businesses to integrate trading, stablecoin payments, tokenization, and settlement into their platforms.

The company says its infrastructure has already enabled more than five million users across 190 countries through partners such as Stripe, DraftKings, Franklin Templeton and BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund.

Zerohash executives positioned the firm as the “AWS of on-chain infrastructure,” citing demand from traditional banks and brokerages seeking to expand into stablecoins and tokenized assets.
Morgan Stanley’s investment in Zerohash appears directly aligned with its digital asset strategy. The bank recently disclosed plans to roll out crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026, relying on Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to an internal memo reported by CNBC.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Business

AgriFORCE to relaunch as AVAX One with $550M Avalanche plan

NASDAQ firm pivots to Avalanche token strategy with Scaramucci, Coinbase advisors and a $550 million capital raise

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin

Hydration launches decentralized HOLLAR stablecoin backed by DOT, ETH, and BTC amid growing stablecoin market

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Kraken and Legion ready Yield Basis for ‘Launch’

Kraken teams with Legion’s reputation-based platform to debut with public sale of Yield Basis (YB), Michael Egorov’s new BTC-yield protocol

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Strive acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin-focused merger

The all-stock deal adds over 10,900 Bitcoin to Strive’s treasury while shifting Semler’s diagnostics unit toward preventative care

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

PayPal backs Stable to expand PYUSD

Layer 1 chain Stable adds PayPal USD support as PayPal Ventures invests to grow stablecoin’s cross-chain utility

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Ripple advances institutional DeFi with lending and privacy tools

New compliance features, native credit markets, and zero-knowledge proofs position XRPL for institutional finance adoption

by Blockworks /