Morgan Stanley
As Schwab plots crypto trading upon “more clarity in the regulatory environment,” Morgan Stanley is reportedly interested too
Morgan Stanley financial advisers are now able to offer IBIT, as well as the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, to certain clients
Albert Meo, most recently the executive director of regulatory policy at Morgan Stanley, has been named chief financial officer of Prometheum
Silvergate touts “resilient balance sheet” as its stock price drops following a Morgan Stanley downgrade
Former Morgan Stanley pros look to build tools to help bring trillions of dollars in institutional funds to the blockchain
Such products, not yet approved in the US, come with risks but are a good access point for institutions, they say
Algorithmic stablecoins are especially complex, and UST’s crash likely influenced institutional players to take a closer look at the technology behind the tokens
Regulatory filings indicate the asset manager owned $458M worth of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust across 17 portfolios
A mutual fund by LoCorr Funds and an ETF by Arrow Funds propose to invest in the cryptoasset indirectly
In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley said mass adoption of the virtual world will “take a long time, given major technological and regulatory hurdles.”
Morgan Stanley adds shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust now worth north of $120 million, as CEO has said he believes crypto and blockchain “aren’t going away.”
Andrew Peel said he sees traditional finance and digital assets continuing to evolve in parallel, but at some point they will join so that traditional services will be available on blockchains.
SkyBridge’s Scaramucci predicts a large traditional bank could look to buy a firm like Coinbase
The $4 trillion asset manager is one of many large financial institutions, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, seeking to meet client demand for exposure to the digital asset class.
The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.