Morgan Stanley

There are a total of 15 articles associated with Morgan Stanley.
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Spot crypto trading to become ‘commoditized’ as Wall St. interest persists

As Schwab plots crypto trading upon “more clarity in the regulatory environment,” Morgan Stanley is reportedly interested too

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Morgan Stanley’s ETF move a ‘giant step’ for bitcoin adoption

Morgan Stanley financial advisers are now able to offer IBIT, as well as the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, to certain clients

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Prometheum adds Morgan Stanley alum as CFO ahead of trading launch 

Albert Meo, most recently the executive director of regulatory policy at Morgan Stanley, has been named chief financial officer of Prometheum

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Silvergate CEO: Crypto Bank Has ‘Ample Liquidity’

Silvergate touts “resilient balance sheet” as its stock price drops following a Morgan Stanley downgrade

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Ex-Wall Street Execs Secure Funding for Young Crypto Firm

Former Morgan Stanley pros look to build tools to help bring trillions of dollars in institutional funds to the blockchain

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Stanley, BlockFi Execs Disagree on Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Such products, not yet approved in the US, come with risks but are a good access point for institutions, they say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

UST Crash Won’t Stop the Industry, Says Morgan Stanley Exec

Algorithmic stablecoins are especially complex, and UST’s crash likely influenced institutional players to take a closer look at the technology behind the tokens

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Morgan Stanley Increases GBTC Shares, SEC Weighs ETF Conversion

Regulatory filings indicate the asset manager owned $458M worth of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust across 17 portfolios

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Macro Funds Aim To Add Exposures to Bitcoin Futures, Crypto ETFs

A mutual fund by LoCorr Funds and an ETF by Arrow Funds propose to invest in the cryptoasset indirectly

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Morgan Stanley Sees $8 Trillion Metaverse Market — In China Alone

In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley said mass adoption of the virtual world will “take a long time, given major technological and regulatory hurdles.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Morgan Stanley Funds Add More Than 2.64M Shares of GBTC in Q3

Morgan Stanley adds shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust now worth north of $120 million, as CEO has said he believes crypto and blockchain “aren’t going away.”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Stanley’s Peel: Bitcoin is Becoming an Institutional Topic

Andrew Peel said he sees traditional finance and digital assets continuing to evolve in parallel, but at some point they will join so that traditional services will be available on blockchains.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Are TradFi and Crypto Set for an M&A Explosion?

SkyBridge’s Scaramucci predicts a large traditional bank could look to buy a firm like Coinbase

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund Reports Doubling Bitcoin Holdings

The $4 trillion asset manager is one of many large financial institutions, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, seeking to meet client demand for exposure to the digital asset class.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Stanley, Blockchain Capital Lead $48M Funding for Securitize

The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.