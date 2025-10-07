Meanwhile raises $82 million to expand Bitcoin life insurance

Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures co-led the round as demand grows for Bitcoin-denominated savings and annuities

by Blockworks
article-image

Nobody_man/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile has raised $82 million in new funding to meet surging global demand for BTC-denominated life insurance, annuities and savings products.

The round was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark. The company is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, giving it a prudential license comparable to traditional insurers while allowing it to operate globally.

The raise brings Meanwhile’s total 2025 funding to $122 million, following a $40 million Series A earlier this year led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. 

CEO Zac Townsend said the company is “bringing the long-term capital discipline of life insurers to Bitcoin,” positioning BTC as a foundation for inflation-resistant savings and institutional financial products.

Meanwhile’s model combines standard insurance structures with Bitcoin as a reserve asset, earning yield through conservative private credit and long-duration lending. The company reports Bitcoin assets under management up more than 200% in 2025 as investors seek protection from inflation and currency devaluation.

Backers say the company is building core infrastructure for the Bitcoin economy, comparable to how traditional insurers underpin legacy financial markets. 

Haun Ventures partner Chris Ahn said Meanwhile “will unlock a new wave of innovation across Bitcoin-denominated capital markets.” Bain Capital Crypto’s Stefan Cohen called it “a compliant path to Bitcoin-linked savings and retirement.”

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

