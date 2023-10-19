insurance
There are a total of 6 articles associated with insurance.
Quantstamp is hoping to insure user funds in case of a hack, though similar programs have struggled in the past
by Jack Kubinec /
Blockworks exclusive: Chorus One’s OPUS platform offers complimentary base coverage from Nexus Mutual until year-end
by Bessie Liu /
Etherisc is not a licensed insurance company, rather an open-source, decentralized insurance protocol
by James Cirrone /
Re, a DeFi reinsurance protocol, offers accredited investors exposure to the massive, uncorrelated asset class of insurance premiums
by Casey Wagner /
Voyager appears to have changed phrasing on its website about customer funds being insured by the FDIC
by Shalini Nagarajan /
The protocol automates insurance payouts when flights are delayed or canceled based on on-chain data, aiming to give more real-world use cases for blockchain technology
by Morgan Chittum /