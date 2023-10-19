insurance

There are a total of 6 articles associated with insurance.
article-image

BusinessDeFi

DeFi security firm Quantstamp pilots hack protection program

Quantstamp is hoping to insure user funds in case of a hack, though similar programs have struggled in the past

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Fearful of being slashed on Ethereum? Here’s a staking service with on-chain insurance.

Blockworks exclusive: Chorus One’s OPUS platform offers complimentary base coverage from Nexus Mutual until year-end

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

USDC Depeg Insurance From Etherisc Hits Market

Etherisc is not a licensed insurance company, rather an open-source, decentralized insurance protocol

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

First Blockchain-powered Reinsurer Gets a Funding Boost

Re, a DeFi reinsurance protocol, offers accredited investors exposure to the massive, uncorrelated asset class of insurance premiums

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Lender Voyager’s Marketing Materials Under FDIC Scanner

Voyager appears to have changed phrasing on its website about customer funds being insured by the FDIC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Etherisc Insures Against Flight Delays Via Crypto Rails

The protocol automates insurance payouts when flights are delayed or canceled based on on-chain data, aiming to give more real-world use cases for blockchain technology

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.