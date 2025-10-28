Securitize to go public at $1.25B via Cantor SPAC deal

The tokenization leader will merge with Cantor Equity Partners II, becoming the first public firm focused on securities tokenization

by Blockworks /
article-image

musfikurrmuin/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Securitize, a leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets, announced that it will go public through a business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. 

The merger values Securitize at a $1.25 billion pre-money equity valuation, positioning it as the first publicly traded company dedicated to securities-focused tokenization infrastructure. The combined entity will trade under the ticker “SECZ” on Nasdaq upon completion in the first half of 2026.

The deal includes an upsized $225 million PIPE financing, led by Arche, Borderless Capital, Hanwha Investment & Securities, InterVest, and ParaFi Capital, alongside $244 million in CEPT’s trust account. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Existing equity holders — including ARK Invest, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and Tradeweb Markets — will roll 100% of their stakes into the new company.

As part of the transaction, Securitize plans to tokenize its own equity, a first-of-its-kind move designed to demonstrate how capital markets can operate entirely onchain. 

Founded in 2017, Securitize has tokenized over $4 billion in assets, working with institutions such as KKR, Apollo, and VanEck. Its work with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund in 2024 marked the largest real-world asset tokenization to date. 

CEO Carlos Domingo called the listing “a defining moment” for bringing traditional finance onchain, while Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Brandon Lutnick said the partnership underscores confidence in tokenization’s long-term potential.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

GEODNET: Strengthening RTK Leadership

The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Pump acquires Padre trading terminal, promises token compensation

Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

MegaETH initial coin offering 3x oversubscribed less than 30 minutes post-launch

The project’s ICO page showed more than $150 million in bids at $3 billion FDV

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

tZERO plans IPO to expand tokenized asset platform

Blockchain infrastructure firm tZERO aims for a public listing to scale its regulated platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

IBM unveils blockchain development platform for governments and institutions

The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Trump plans to pick Michael Selig to lead CFTC: Report

Selig’s potential nomination signals Trump’s push to align the SEC and CFTC on crypto regulation as market structure laws advance

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

NEAR’s inflation reduction vote fails pass threshold, but it may still be implemented

L1 governance drama

by Donovan Choy /