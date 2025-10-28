Securitize to go public at $1.25B via Cantor SPAC deal

Securitize, a leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets, announced that it will go public through a business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.

The merger values Securitize at a $1.25 billion pre-money equity valuation, positioning it as the first publicly traded company dedicated to securities-focused tokenization infrastructure. The combined entity will trade under the ticker “SECZ” on Nasdaq upon completion in the first half of 2026.

The deal includes an upsized $225 million PIPE financing, led by Arche, Borderless Capital, Hanwha Investment & Securities, InterVest, and ParaFi Capital, alongside $244 million in CEPT’s trust account.

Existing equity holders — including ARK Invest, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and Tradeweb Markets — will roll 100% of their stakes into the new company.

As part of the transaction, Securitize plans to tokenize its own equity, a first-of-its-kind move designed to demonstrate how capital markets can operate entirely onchain.

Founded in 2017, Securitize has tokenized over $4 billion in assets, working with institutions such as KKR, Apollo, and VanEck. Its work with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund in 2024 marked the largest real-world asset tokenization to date.

CEO Carlos Domingo called the listing “a defining moment” for bringing traditional finance onchain, while Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Brandon Lutnick said the partnership underscores confidence in tokenization’s long-term potential.

This is a developing story.

