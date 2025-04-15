Securitize
Securitize announced it acquired a crypto-focused fund administration firm
Plume co-founder Teddy Pornprinya told Blockworks that the mainnet launch is “imminent”
Ethena and Securitize’s Converge will launch within the next three months
Apollo’s Christine Moy said that there’s been “market demand” and “strong interest” in tokenizing private credit
This year was just the start for the RWA market, Carlos Domingo said, and we could see it top $50 billion in the next 12-18 months
Michael Sonnenshein thinks bringing RWAs onchain “is one of the most exciting frontiers in the broader blockchain and digital assets space”
Crypto is “really exciting,” former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins said in a podcast interview last year
Franklin’s Sandy Kaul told Blockworks that the firm is working on “new and innovative” blockchain solutions for clients
Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo thinks BUIDL will potentially hit its next $500 million milestone in just a few months
Deal with Onramp Invest has potential to bring “validation and momentum” to the broader tokenization space, crypto advisory firm partner says
Asset manager partners with Securitize to expand access to qualified US investors on a yet-to-be-determined blockchain
The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded
The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases
Acquisition will see Securitize join the top 10 transfer agents globally, with over 1.2 million accounts
The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.