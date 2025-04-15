Securitize

There are a total of 15 articles associated with Securitize.
Business

Exclusive: Securitize acquires MG Stover’s Fund Administration business

Securitize announced it acquired a crypto-focused fund administration firm

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Apollo makes a strategic investment into RWA platform Plume

Plume co-founder Teddy Pornprinya told Blockworks that the mainnet launch is “imminent”

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

DeFi can’t grow without institutional adoption, Securitize CEO says

Ethena and Securitize’s Converge will launch within the next three months

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Why Apollo and Securitize’s new partnership is a win for institutional adoption

Apollo’s Christine Moy said that there’s been “market demand” and “strong interest” in tokenizing private credit

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

RWA integration with DeFi could grow the market ‘10x,’ Securitize CEO says

This year was just the start for the RWA market, Carlos Domingo said, and we could see it top $50 billion in the next 12-18 months

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Ex-Grayscale CEO shifts focus to tokenization

Michael Sonnenshein thinks bringing RWAs onchain “is one of the most exciting frontiers in the broader blockchain and digital assets space”

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

What SEC chair nominee Paul Atkins has previously said about crypto

Crypto is “really exciting,” former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins said in a podcast interview last year

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Franklin Templeton launches Benji on Ethereum in ‘milestone’ move

Franklin’s Sandy Kaul told Blockworks that the firm is working on “new and innovative” blockchain solutions for clients

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Tokenized treasurys are ‘growing way faster than stablecoins:’ Securitize CEO

Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo thinks BUIDL will potentially hit its next $500 million milestone in just a few months

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Securitize deal to access RIA market latest step of tokenization growth journey

Deal with Onramp Invest has potential to bring “validation and momentum” to the broader tokenization space, crypto advisory firm partner says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Private Markets Investment Firm Hamilton Lane To Tokenize 3 Funds

Asset manager partners with Securitize to expand access to qualified US investors on a yet-to-be-determined blockchain

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Terra Collapse Could Spell End for Algorithmic Stablecoins

The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Avalanche Foundation’s ‘Multiverse’ Incentive Program To Invest up to $290M

The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Crypto Goes After Wall Street: Securitize Acquires Traditional Transfer Agent

Acquisition will see Securitize join the top 10 transfer agents globally, with over 1.2 million accounts

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Morgan Stanley, Blockchain Capital Lead $48M Funding for Securitize

The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

