Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Igoron_vector_3D_render/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Earlier this week, we wrote that Solayer was about to begin its token unlocks.

We noted that this would mark the first real loosening of grip over Solayer’s tightly controlled float, and observed that while the token had surged 87% in a month, traders appeared to be bracing for volatility.

Well, SURPRISE! That volatility came early.

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

In the 48 hours that followed, $LAYER collapsed more than 55% from its all-time high, wiping out over $350 million in market cap. The selloff was sharp, disorderly and possibly — in the eyes of some — deliberate.

Back in March, onchain researcher Andrew 10 GWEI flagged a series of Solayer team-linked wallets that received large airdrop allocations, deposited funds to Binance and appeared to sell into the market well ahead of this week’s unlock. 

His analysis suggested that only 3.6% of the total token supply — rather than the 12% promised — was actually distributed through the Genesis Drop. He claimed at the time that over $28 million in tokens were routed through wallets tied to the team.

Though Blockworks was unable to directly verify these claims, they have contributed to speculation that the downturn was more of a coordinated exit. But whether orchestrated or not, the crash fed on itself. Thin order books, high leverage and looming dilution made for a classic cascade. The market structure Solayer relied on — thin float, heavy lockups and delayed investor cliffs — is the same playbook that powered dozens of outsized runs this cycle. But this can also be deeply unstable.

When a token trades with a high FDV and low float, price discovery becomes a function of narrative momentum, not actual demand depth. Early buyers are betting they can rotate out before gravity hits, and any deviation — a perceived exit, a mispriced unlock, a sharp funding flip — sparks the kindling.

Once that kind of volatility begins, there’s usually little structural support to stop it.

Zooming out, while Solayer unraveled, the Solana ecosystem posted one of its strongest months in a year. DEX volumes and REV bounced back. SOL outperformed both ETH and BTC in April.

Block space rose to 50 million CUs with 60 million on the way. SolFi and ZeroFi, two closed-source “prop AMMs,” now make up 20% of DEX volume. Stablecoin supply hit an all-time high of $12.6 billion. Solana’s price at the time of publication is $146.57.

The chain’s fundamentals continue to accelerate. So why, then, does one of its most high-performing new tokens seem to have imploded?

Maybe because Solayer wasn’t priced on fundamentals — it was priced on narrative. On mechanical scarcity. On the hope that a thin float, institutional heat and Solana tailwinds could suspend gravity. The future of Solana itself may be bright, but its token economy is still wild, still early, and still very much a game of timing.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /