Markets
LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock
However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months.
The crypto industry is still best known for manufacturing tokens, not value
Credora and others are setting new standards for transparent, user-facing risk in DeFi
A memecoin short squeeze pushed Hyperliquid to the brink — and revealed decentralization limits
The team says they’re still building despite the massive weekend selloff
Anthony Pompliano looks for folks who are running away from something rather than towards it
The reveal was a sign of how quickly a pro-crypto regime can get the market to turn: eToro market analyst
Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan
Manic markets have us all dreaming of sensible projects making steady but decent revenue
President Trump yesterday threw markets another tariff-related curveball
At this point in the last cycle, bitcoin was well on its way to its first major peak
Back in 2021, there were really only two memecoins and both hit enormous peaks along with BTC
There’s a lot of confusion as to why the Fed might still be cutting rates despite what looks to be an economy doing pretty well
The altcoin market just posted its best weekly performance against bitcoin for this entire cycle
Plus, the highlights from Q3 earnings reports so far
Plus, slicing and dicing crypto market cycles in a new way
Plus, the EU’s first DLT pilot regime is set to debut next month
Coinbase filed an interlocutory appeal in its case against the SEC earlier this year
Plus, tokenization is still the talk of the town
Plus, checking in on crypto product development
Plus, another traditional money manager bets on tokenization
I was excited about being on the precipice of realigning societal incentives and solving many issues plaguing our modern financial world
Markets are being rocked by some weird things from the ISM manufacturing PMI that came out today