AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Volatility arrives early for Solayer

LAYER drops 55% ahead of unlock

by Jeff Albus /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

by Casey Wagner /
The Breakdown

The time for permissionless capital markets is now

The crypto industry is still best known for manufacturing tokens, not value

by Byron Gilliam /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

From vibes to value: DeFi risk gets a new rating system

Credora and others are setting new standards for transparent, user-facing risk in DeFi

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A perp too far: Hyperliquid’s ‘validator put’

A memecoin short squeeze pushed Hyperliquid to the brink — and revealed decentralization limits

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiThe Drop

WolvesDAO’s WOOF token struggles after launch

The team says they’re still building despite the massive weekend selloff

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How founders should approach this market

Anthony Pompliano looks for folks who are running away from something rather than towards it

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Unpacking Trump’s crypto reserve reveal 

The reveal was a sign of how quickly a pro-crypto regime can get the market to turn: eToro market analyst

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Lessons in monetary plumbing with Andy Constan

Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

What the bounce tells us about the next big crypto narratives

Manic markets have us all dreaming of sensible projects making steady but decent revenue

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Copper tariffs, changing timeline position markets for more volatility

President Trump yesterday threw markets another tariff-related curveball

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Crypto correction could be just the calm before the storm

At this point in the last cycle, bitcoin was well on its way to its first major peak

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why top signals could be less obvious this cycle

Back in 2021, there were really only two memecoins and both hit enormous peaks along with BTC

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Is the Fed making a policy mistake?

There’s a lot of confusion as to why the Fed might still be cutting rates despite what looks to be an economy doing pretty well

by Felix Jauvin /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

How close is crypto to massive altcoin returns?

The altcoin market just posted its best weekly performance against bitcoin for this entire cycle

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What’s behind the latest rise (and retreat) of BTC

Plus, the highlights from Q3 earnings reports so far

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

Why driving engagement is the path to mass adoption

Plus, slicing and dicing crypto market cycles in a new way

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The factors that led BTC above $66K…and what’s next?

Plus, the EU’s first DLT pilot regime is set to debut next month

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase cites SEC’s Ripple appeal to advance its own legal battle

Coinbase filed an interlocutory appeal in its case against the SEC earlier this year

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Exploring the ‘Uptober’ drivers and current outlook

Plus, tokenization is still the talk of the town

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The Q4 outlook

Plus, checking in on crypto product development

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Markets speculate ahead of anticipated rate decision

Plus, another traditional money manager bets on tokenization

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Our industry is in limbo. What’s going on?

I was excited about being on the precipice of realigning societal incentives and solving many issues plaguing our modern financial world

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

ISM PMI’s hint at further goods disinflation

Markets are being rocked by some weird things from the ISM manufacturing PMI that came out today

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.