Tron’s fee gamble

Tron slashed fees by 60% as Plasma looms, threatening its USDT moat

by Kunal Doshi /
article-image

HFA_Illustrations/Shutterstock modified by Blockworks

share


This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Tron cut transaction fees by 60% last Friday. While this looks like a move to improve accessibility, the real driver is almost certainly the looming launch of Plasma, which will enable zero-fee USDT transfers.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Tron’s moat has always been its distribution. Users continue to transact on Tron despite much cheaper alternatives, a sign of the deep merchant and banking ties it has built, especially in Latin America. The fact that Tron is now lowering fees could suggest this moat is being threatened.

The stakes are high. Around 90% of Tron’s revenue comes from USDT transfers. Even after the recent cut, average fees sit at $2.80 per transaction, nearly 5x Ethereum’s $0.60. Over the past month, Tron’s USDT supply has fallen 1.4%, representing around $1.1 billion of outflows. At the same time, Plasma’s pre-launch campaigns have already attracted $2 billion in USDT deposits.

Financially, Tron remains solid. On August numbers, the fee cut would drop it from the third to the fourth largest chain by revenue, though it would still generate twice as much as BNB. Its FDV/Fees multiple would shift from roughly Hype’s 36x to Solana’s 135x, a level still well below the broader L1 group.

For the first time, Tron faces a serious challenger in its core market. Only time will tell if the fee cut is sufficient to keep Tron competitive and sustain stablecoin volumes on the network.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

BusinessDeFi

Lido debuts simplified Earn vaults with Veda and Mellow

A new Earn tab on stake.lido.fi surfaces curated vaults, for one-click blue-chip strategies

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Is zero-marginal-cost tech no more?

Software investing is hard…especially in the age of AI

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

US Bancorp resumes bitcoin custody with ETF support

The bank has reopened digital asset safekeeping after regulatory clarity, adding institutional bitcoin ETF custody to its services

by Blockworks /
article-image

Markets

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

New sliding-scale model links creator fees to token market cap

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ETH’s price isn’t the only metric trending up

ETH onchain is slowly coming back while Crypto Twitter’s falling in love with a new flavor of gambling

by Marc Arjoon /
article-image

Empire NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption

The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall

by David Canellis /