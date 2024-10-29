USDT

Policy

Tether denies it is being investigated by US government 

The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Tether reports net profit of $5.2B in H1 2024

Tether also claims its USDT is fully backed and overcollaterized by at least $5.3 billion, as of June 30 2024

by Donovan Choy /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana’s stablecoin transfer volume drop-off

In the past two weeks, Solana USDC and USDT transfer volume has been at its lowest point in 2024

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

Tether just obliterated its former net profit record for a single quarter 

The profits were driven by interest earned on US Treasury holdings, as well as market gains on bitcoin and gold

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Tether made nearly $1B in monthly profit during Q4

Roughly two-thirds of the net profit was due to appreciation of the stablecoin issuer’s gold and bitcoin reserves

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Tether prints $10B in 3 months, nears exclusive $100B crypto club

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have ever been worth more than $100 billion — tether could be next

by David Canellis /
Policy

Tether says UN needs more blockchain education in response to USDT report 

The UN said USDT is among the most used tools for illicit financing, but the stablecoin issuer says the report ignores its benefits

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tether says it froze $225M in USDT following DOJ collaboration

The frozen funds were linked to a “human trafficking syndicate in Southeast Asia”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Almost no one wants to be paid in crypto: Pantera survey

Specialized roles in marketing and finance see higher median salaries in the US compared to global figures, the survey found

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Huobi’s spot market share jumps to highest point in two years

Huobi managed to stave off market concerns in its business, reflected in USDT stablecoin activity, rising to the second-highest in August spot trading activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Tether cites $3.3B ‘shareholder capital cushion’ in latest transparency report

Tether indicates that its $3.3 billion liquidity reserve surpasses the total circulating supply of USDT tokens

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Coinbase Canada to suspend USDT trading later this month

Tether ends support for Omni, its original blockchain

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FBI seized almost $400,000 from Binance account users in May

US persons have been blocked from using Binance since 2019

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Aave DAO votes in favor of acquiring CRV tokens with USDT

The DAO will use $2 million worth of USDT to secure 5 million CRV tokens

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

USDT selling sets off alarm bells as Curve, Uniswap pools flooded with tethers

Who’s dumping USDT, and why are they so keen to get rid of their tethers?

by Jon Rice&Dan Smith /
Markets

Binance.US Pauses OTC Trading, Culls 8 Bitcoin Trading Pairs

The exchange also got rid of several BTC trading pairs, including ATOM, DOT, and MANA

by James Cirrone /
Business

Former CFTC Chair Says Tether Is a Commodity as Stablecoin Rakes in $1.5B

Tether inches closer to its all-time high market cap of $83.4 billion following comments from the former CFTC chair and the release of its assurance report

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Yearn Finance Exploit Points to Dangers of Old Smart Contracts

Damage from the $11.6 million exploit appears contained to original version of DeFi protocol’s permissionless vaults

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

US Crypto Crackdown Sees USDC Lose $10B, Tether Gain $9B

Stablecoins have shifted dramatically in a hectic month for crypto, with offshore-banked Tether gaining almost as much as Circle has lost

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Stablecoin Issuers Like Tether May Book Big Profits Soon

Tether is reportedly expecting another $700 million in Q1 profits, which would double down on its Q4 gains

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitfinex Offers Crypto Crude Oil Swaps With Up To 100x Tether Leverage

Traders can now access UK crude oil, palladium and platinum perpetual contracts on Bitfinex Derivatives

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Tether Stablecoin Dominance Hits Highest Point in 18 Months

USDT’s dominance is likely the result of headwinds faced by its rivals, USDC and BUSD, in recent weeks, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Tracking a Novel Scheme to Launder Tether on Tron Blockchain

Blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger said the fraudsters used Tron staking to launder the stolen funds

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

BUSD Is Under Attack. Are USDC and USDT Next?

Regulators’ latest actions could mark an expanded interpretation of which stablecoins qualify as securities, one lawyer said — but much is still unknown

by Ben Strack /

