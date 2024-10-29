USDT
The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities
Tether also claims its USDT is fully backed and overcollaterized by at least $5.3 billion, as of June 30 2024
In the past two weeks, Solana USDC and USDT transfer volume has been at its lowest point in 2024
The profits were driven by interest earned on US Treasury holdings, as well as market gains on bitcoin and gold
Roughly two-thirds of the net profit was due to appreciation of the stablecoin issuer’s gold and bitcoin reserves
Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have ever been worth more than $100 billion — tether could be next
The UN said USDT is among the most used tools for illicit financing, but the stablecoin issuer says the report ignores its benefits
The frozen funds were linked to a “human trafficking syndicate in Southeast Asia”
Specialized roles in marketing and finance see higher median salaries in the US compared to global figures, the survey found
Huobi managed to stave off market concerns in its business, reflected in USDT stablecoin activity, rising to the second-highest in August spot trading activity
Tether indicates that its $3.3 billion liquidity reserve surpasses the total circulating supply of USDT tokens
Tether ends support for Omni, its original blockchain
US persons have been blocked from using Binance since 2019
The DAO will use $2 million worth of USDT to secure 5 million CRV tokens
Who’s dumping USDT, and why are they so keen to get rid of their tethers?
The exchange also got rid of several BTC trading pairs, including ATOM, DOT, and MANA
Tether inches closer to its all-time high market cap of $83.4 billion following comments from the former CFTC chair and the release of its assurance report
Damage from the $11.6 million exploit appears contained to original version of DeFi protocol’s permissionless vaults
Stablecoins have shifted dramatically in a hectic month for crypto, with offshore-banked Tether gaining almost as much as Circle has lost
Tether is reportedly expecting another $700 million in Q1 profits, which would double down on its Q4 gains
Traders can now access UK crude oil, palladium and platinum perpetual contracts on Bitfinex Derivatives
USDT’s dominance is likely the result of headwinds faced by its rivals, USDC and BUSD, in recent weeks, analysts say
Blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger said the fraudsters used Tron staking to launder the stolen funds
Regulators’ latest actions could mark an expanded interpretation of which stablecoins qualify as securities, one lawyer said — but much is still unknown