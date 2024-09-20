TRON

A ‘speculative appetite’ may push memecoins higher: GSR

Plus, Blockworks’ Jason Yanowitz thinks we’ll see some “really fun stablecoin competition for the first time in years”

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

BitGo moves to allay fears over WBTC custodial changes

Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Someone at Adidas likes crypto culture

Plus, Justin Sun releases a song by Hans Zimmer and PayPal will no longer protect NFT scam sales

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

SEC amends case against Justin Sun to establish jurisdiction

The SEC alleges that Justin Sun spent nearly 400 days in the US from 2017 to 2019

by Katherine Ross /
Sponsored

TRON DAO at ETH Denver and host of TRON Builder Tour Denver stop

The TRON DAO team attended ETH Denver, one of the leading events in the blockchain space

Markets

Stop calling dogecoin a memecoin — those are actually popular

Memecoins have heated up alongside the rest of the crypto markets, but the same can’t be said for dogecoin and shiba inu

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Circle cites compliance as it discontinues USDC on Tron

Customers will have the option to transfer USDC from Tron to other networks or redeem their stablecoins for fiat currency

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

HackaTRON season 6 launches on Feb. 20 and up to $650,000 in prizes

Season 6 boasts a prize pool of up to $650,000, featuring $500,000 in TRX for regular prizes and $150,000 in energy prizes

Sponsored

Recap of BitTorrent Chain in 2023

BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) is a collaborative project between TRON DAO and BitTorrent

Sponsored

stUSDT 2023 year in review

The stUSDT platform is dedicated to narrowing the divide between retail and institutional investors

Sponsored

TRON 2023: Key developments and collaborative milestones

Strategic collaborations have been at the forefront of TRON’s achievements

Sponsored

Mercado Bitcoin starts 2024 with listing of TRON network’s native token: TRX

Mercado Bitcoin is actively listing more tokens from the TRON ecosystem, including APENFT, BTT, JUST, SUN, USDD and WIN

Business

Binance cold wallet sent $3.9 billion worth of USDT days before guilty plea

Binance and its former CEO have pleaded guilty to federal charges of over $4.3 billion

by Bessie Liu /
People

Justin Sun prints $800M in little-used stablecoin

The billionaire trader raised eyebrows today by minting a massive sum of an unusual stable

by Andrew Thurman /
People

Justin Sun Reportedly Issued Summons in SEC Lawsuit

Justin Sun reportedly has 21 days to respond to the SEC lawsuit

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Binance’s US Exchange Says Bye-Bye to TRON’s TRX Token

Binance said the decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including regulatory standing in the US and changes in a token’s risk profile

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

SEC Sues Tron Network Founder for Allegedly Selling Securities

Justin Sun is accused of mismanaging billions of dollars of TRX and BTT tokens on public markets — while creating secondary sales from which he profited

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
DeFi

Tracking a Novel Scheme to Launder Tether on Tron Blockchain

Blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger said the fraudsters used Tron staking to launder the stolen funds

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Huobi Stablecoin Plunges 70% as Justin Sun Readies Tron Replacement

The native Huobi stablecoin has now totally depegged from the US dollar, with the crypto exchange promising to swap tokens with Tether

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Sam Bankman-Fried: No, FTX is Not Acquiring Huobi

Despite its shopping spree for crypto firms earlier in the year, FTX will not pick up Seychelles-based Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried has said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiPolicy

DeFi Web Apps Block Users Hit by Tornado Cash ‘Dust Attack’

Tron founder Justin Sun was blocked by the front-end web app of DeFi protocol Aave over the weekend after a Tornado Cash ‘dust attack.’

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
People

Justin Sun’s Plot to Divide Ethereum Off to Rocky Start

Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Justin Sun Says He May Spend $5B To Save Crypto Even as USDD Fights To Hold Peg

Tron’s co-founder says his protocol is “ready to serve” struggling crypto firms, but questions have emerged over his capacity to do so

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /

