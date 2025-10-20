BlackRock lists bitcoin ETP for UK retail investors

The iShares Bitcoin ETP launches on the London Stock Exchange, offering UK investors regulated bitcoin exposure via Coinbase custody.

by Blockworks /
article-image

rblfmr/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

BlackRock has launched the iShares Bitcoin ETP on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), marking its first exchange-traded bitcoin product open to UK retail investors. The physically backed product holds bitcoin through custody provided by Coinbase, with coins transferred daily from trading wallets into segregated, offline cold storage.

Jane Sloan, EMEA head of global product solutions at BlackRock, told the Financial Times that the listing comes as the UK crypto investor base is projected to reach 4 million within a year. 

“Built on institutional-grade infrastructure, [the ETP] enables UK investors to gain exposure to bitcoin with the confidence of robust custody and regulatory oversight,” Sloan said.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The launch follows rising domestic interest in digital assets: a recent BlackRock report found a 12% increase in crypto investments since 2022, with a further 21% of UK adults expected to invest for the first time over the next year.

The iShares Bitcoin ETP extends BlackRock’s digital asset lineup following its earlier spot bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S. in January 2024, a pivotal moment for institutional adoption. Unlike derivatives-based exposure, the UK-listed ETP is directly backed by bitcoin held in Coinbase’s cold wallets, reducing counterparty and rehypothecation risks.

The listing underscores a gradual easing of regulatory stances toward crypto-linked investment products in Europe, though the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) continues to caution retail investors on volatility and potential losses when investing in digital assets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Finance

VanEck files for first Lido staked ETH ETF

The proposed fund would offer institutional investors regulated exposure to Ethereum staking through Lido’s stETH token

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Tempo blockchain raises $500M in Series A round: report

Stripe-backed blockchain project reportedly hits $5 billion valuation as Greenoaks and Thrive lead funding round

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Capitol Gains: The US seized $15B in bitcoin. What comes next?

The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Running a blockchain foundation is actually really tough

Transparency is nice, but expensive

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum core dev Dankrad Feist joins Stripe-backed stablecoin project

Longtime Ethereum developer developer Dankrad Feist announced he will join Tempo

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Daylight Energy secures $75M to expand decentralized solar network

DePIN startup’s raise combines equity from Framework Ventures and project financing from Turtle Hill

by Blockworks /