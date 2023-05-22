ETP

article-image

Finance

Deutsche Digital Assets Launches Physically Backed Multi-Asset Crypto ETP on German Exchange

Bitcoin makes up over 60% of the ETP, with Ethereum coming in second at around 26%

by James Cirrone /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Investment Products Saw Mid-Month Inflow Spike

ETH investment products earlier this month had highest single week of net inflows since June 2021, according to CoinShares

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto ETPs Saw ‘Abysmal’ Returns in June

Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Latest Crypto Fund Offers Yield on USD Amid Rampant Inflation

Crypto exchange-traded product issuer plans to launch between 20 and 30 more ETPs by end of 2022

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

FTX US Launches Zero-commission Stock Trading

The offering allows users to trade hundreds of stocks and ETFs alongside crypto and NFTs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

World’s Largest Crypto ETP Issuer Enters US Market

Private placements, which track indices developed by Vinter, are available to accredited US investors

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

LUNA Crash Has ETP Issuers Sweating Their Exposure

21Shares says LUNA’s low price and high volatility could lead the exchange to delist its Terra ETP

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

21Shares’ Two Latest Crypto Funds Keying In on DeFi

Switzerland-based firm plots geographic expansion, exposure to more assets and themes

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

CoinShares Launches Chainlink, Uniswap ETPs in Germany

The two assets have a combined market capitalization of more than $8 billion

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

21Shares Combines Bitcoin and Gold in Newest ETP

Product in Switzerland combines the traditional value of gold with the promising return rates of bitcoin

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Unveils 3 New Crypto ETPs as Investors Seek Diversity

The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

CoinShares, FTX Team Up To Launch Solana ETP

The alliance aims to further bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

CoinShares Seeks To Reach More Investors by Upping Stake in FlowBank

Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm now owns nearly 30% of the Swiss bank

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Index Provider Vinter Enlisted To Price Digital Asset Derivatives

The deal aims to offer institutional investors in Europe “clean” exposure to the investment products

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Switzerland-based Index Provider Offers DeFi Exposure

Compass Financial Technologies’ index will offer exposure to 10 DeFi tokens

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

CoinShares Latest To Benefit From Booming Interest in European Crypto Products

Competition is growing in the crypto ETP space, including three new DeFi products from Fidelity Investments

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

With US Bitcoin ETF in Limbo, Crypto Exchange-traded Products All the Rage in Europe

The products are sought after by institutional investors with strict compliance standards

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Support for Spot Bitcoin ETF Revs Up as Agency Holds Course

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Fidelity International Enables Direct Investment in Bitcoin

Former subsidiary of US-based Fidelity Investments brings physical bitcoin product to Germany

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Cardano, Polkadot ETPs Hit Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Switzerland-based DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour plans to offer more single-asset crypto basket, thematic ETPs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Is Solana the Next Crypto Investment For Institutions?

The emergence of a derivatives market suggests more institutional products focused on Solana will appear, a report by crypto investment firm Two Prime says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

ProShares Files for Metaverse ETF

ETF will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV) and hold Apple, Meta, Unity and Nvidia as its heaviest weightings

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Launches Spot ETPs in Europe

WisdomTree adds three exchange-traded products to its lineup in Europe tracking the spot price of digital assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

CoinShares Expands Reach of Bitcoin, Ether ETPs

Company lists physically backed products on Euronext exchange in Paris and Amsterdam

by Ben Strack /

