ETP
Bitcoin makes up over 60% of the ETP, with Ethereum coming in second at around 26%
ETH investment products earlier this month had highest single week of net inflows since June 2021, according to CoinShares
Four Europe-domiciled exchange-traded products by 21Shares had a total return below -40%
Crypto exchange-traded product issuer plans to launch between 20 and 30 more ETPs by end of 2022
The offering allows users to trade hundreds of stocks and ETFs alongside crypto and NFTs
Private placements, which track indices developed by Vinter, are available to accredited US investors
21Shares says LUNA’s low price and high volatility could lead the exchange to delist its Terra ETP
Switzerland-based firm plots geographic expansion, exposure to more assets and themes
The two assets have a combined market capitalization of more than $8 billion
Product in Switzerland combines the traditional value of gold with the promising return rates of bitcoin
The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight
The alliance aims to further bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets
Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm now owns nearly 30% of the Swiss bank
The deal aims to offer institutional investors in Europe “clean” exposure to the investment products
Compass Financial Technologies’ index will offer exposure to 10 DeFi tokens
Competition is growing in the crypto ETP space, including three new DeFi products from Fidelity Investments
The products are sought after by institutional investors with strict compliance standards
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer
Former subsidiary of US-based Fidelity Investments brings physical bitcoin product to Germany
Switzerland-based DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour plans to offer more single-asset crypto basket, thematic ETPs
The emergence of a derivatives market suggests more institutional products focused on Solana will appear, a report by crypto investment firm Two Prime says
ETF will track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV) and hold Apple, Meta, Unity and Nvidia as its heaviest weightings
WisdomTree adds three exchange-traded products to its lineup in Europe tracking the spot price of digital assets
Company lists physically backed products on Euronext exchange in Paris and Amsterdam