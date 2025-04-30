BlackRock

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

How private credit tokenization is leading the race in tokenization

A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin continues to have ‘positive skewness to its volatility’: BlackRock’s Cohen

BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

SEC approves ETH ETF options, faces new DOGE filing

BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto-TradFi intersections proliferate

Ripple will buy Hidden Road in a 10-digit deal, as crypto becomes more entwined with TradFi

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Could USD lose to BTC? BlackRock’s Fink says it’s possible

DeFi can make markets “faster” and “more transparent,” said the CEO — but what does that mean for the dollar?

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Talk around stablecoins, tokenization picking up

Is the finance world becoming “more liquid”? Experts give their takes as TradFi players consider new moves

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Execs expect patient SEC after SOL futures launch, more altcoin filings

Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

DAS to spotlight institutional era of crypto

The Digital Asset Summit will feature TradFi and government reps speaking on broader adoption and who’s buying in

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Tokenized yield funds, stablecoins a ‘powerful’ combo

Standard Chartered’s Waqar Chaudry pointed to some initially believing that tokenized money market funds could replace stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

BlackRock exec: Confusion around bitcoin narrative remains

Investors navigating BTC face short-term unpredictability, influence from other markets

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH ETFs down over $1.1B on net flows to date

Timing the market is hard, and for some assets it’s even harder

by David Canellis /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

BlackRock’s IBIT hits $40B net inflows

IBIT is the 11th-largest iShares ETF out of more than 400

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Looking back (and ahead) a year after bitcoin ETF approval

Bitwise argued in its 2025 outlook report that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows in 2025 than they did in 2024

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Sizing up a 2025 adoption wave 

BlackRock’s BTC guidance gives us a sense of the buying wave that is possible

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

11 bitcoin ETF facts 11 months after US listings

Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Some bitcoin ETFs are doing better than others

And it might not be the ones you think

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Franklin Templeton launches Benji on Ethereum in ‘milestone’ move

Franklin’s Sandy Kaul told Blockworks that the firm is working on “new and innovative” blockchain solutions for clients

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Axe throws and crypto wizards: Permissionless III is underway

Permissionless provokes thoughts on the future of crypto as folks engage in pull-up competitions

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Is Tether really more profitable than BlackRock?

Make no mistake: Tether makes a ton of money. But exactly how much depends a lot on the price of bitcoin.

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Wall Street has called dibs on even more blockchains

Plus, a rundown of today’s episode of Empire — Delphi’s take on market performance

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Finance

TradFi firms disclose positions in BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF

Hedge funds made up a chunk of the firms disclosing positions in bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin bounces back as ETH ETFs notch $49M in net inflows

After significant lows, BTC and ETH have rebounded over $56,000 and $2,513, respectively

by Donovan Choy /
Finance

The biggest takeaways from ETH ETFs’ opening week in the US

Though Grayscale’s expensive product spoils the category’s net flow figures, four funds see sizable inflows in the first four trading days

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Crypto’s next wave of smart money

Plus, BlackRock’s BUIDL is paying out steady yield — and those dividends are growing

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

