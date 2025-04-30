BlackRock
A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption
BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast
BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market
Ripple will buy Hidden Road in a 10-digit deal, as crypto becomes more entwined with TradFi
DeFi can make markets “faster” and “more transparent,” said the CEO — but what does that mean for the dollar?
Is the finance world becoming “more liquid”? Experts give their takes as TradFi players consider new moves
Industry leaders at DAS sounded off on the SEC’s approval of solana futures ETFs and how the crypto industry could expand into futures products
The Digital Asset Summit will feature TradFi and government reps speaking on broader adoption and who’s buying in
Standard Chartered’s Waqar Chaudry pointed to some initially believing that tokenized money market funds could replace stablecoins
Investors navigating BTC face short-term unpredictability, influence from other markets
Timing the market is hard, and for some assets it’s even harder
IBIT is the 11th-largest iShares ETF out of more than 400
Bitwise argued in its 2025 outlook report that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows in 2025 than they did in 2024
BlackRock’s BTC guidance gives us a sense of the buying wave that is possible
Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024
And it might not be the ones you think
Franklin’s Sandy Kaul told Blockworks that the firm is working on “new and innovative” blockchain solutions for clients
Permissionless provokes thoughts on the future of crypto as folks engage in pull-up competitions
Make no mistake: Tether makes a ton of money. But exactly how much depends a lot on the price of bitcoin.
Plus, a rundown of today’s episode of Empire — Delphi’s take on market performance
Hedge funds made up a chunk of the firms disclosing positions in bitcoin ETFs
After significant lows, BTC and ETH have rebounded over $56,000 and $2,513, respectively
Though Grayscale’s expensive product spoils the category’s net flow figures, four funds see sizable inflows in the first four trading days
Plus, BlackRock’s BUIDL is paying out steady yield — and those dividends are growing