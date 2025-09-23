Securitize enables Ripple RLUSD in BlackRock and VanEck funds

Tokenized funds gain new interoperability as Securitize activates Ripple’s RLUSD smart contract for BUIDL and VBILL

by Blockworks
article-image

Tada Images/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Securitize, the regulated tokenization platform, has activated Ripple’s new RLUSD stablecoin smart contract within its marketplace, enabling the asset to function across BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds.

The development, disclosed on Tuesday, is designed to expand interoperability in tokenized financial products while highlighting the growing use of blockchain-based settlements in traditional fund structures.

Securitize operates Securitize Markets, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC.

The firm is authorized to facilitate trading of digital asset securities through its Alternative Trading System (ATS). According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Securitize Markets is in good standing, though the platform stresses that its offerings are speculative, often illiquid, and carry heightened market, liquidity, and regulatory risks.

The integration of Ripple’s RLUSD—Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin launched earlier in 2025—into tokenized fund products represents a step toward practical adoption of blockchain-based cash equivalents in capital markets.

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund tokenizes short-term U.S. Treasury instruments, while VanEck’s VBILL follows a similar model with Treasury bills, both offering yield exposure through blockchain rails.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Tags

