VanEck

There are a total of 58 articles associated with VanEck.
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

VanEck plots launch of Avalanche-focused PurposeBuilt fund

VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Equity capital markets ‘wide open’ for crypto as BTC hits $106k

More crypto IPOs and M&A in the coming weeks could depend on bitcoin’s price, VanEck’s research head says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto players eye more tokenization tests after latest SEC talk

VanEck launches its first tokenized fund after financial giants convene at SEC roundtable

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a soon-to-launch crypto equity ETF looks to be different

Financial advisers in a January survey said equity ETFs were their top choice for gaining crypto exposure in 2025

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Tokens aren’t fundamentally focused yet: Sigel

At DAS, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel weighed in on a market that’s “90% flows and 10% fundamentals”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: VanEck Ventures leads round for real estate tokenization firm Manifest

“These guys have created the unlock for the first wave of assets that’s starting with real estate,” VanEck’s Wyatt Lonergan said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

What analysts say about the market next year

ETH’s been watching from the sidelines as bitcoin and solana take off

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Exclusive: 2 VanEck funds back Solana-based DePIN DAWN

VanEck Ventures and VanEck’s Digital Assets Alpha Fund invested $2.5 million in DAWN through a strategic funding round, the teams exclusively told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

VanEck begins SOL staking with Kiln partnership

VanEck will now offer regulated access to solana staking rewards on top of the price of SOL

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Is crypto’s ‘ChatGPT’ moment nearly here?

VanEck announced its new $30 million fund last week

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Are stablecoins a leading indicator for major rallies?

Plus, will crypto ever move on from Tether?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

From crypto ETFs to VC: VanEck unveils $30M fund

Plus, Casey sits with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer to get his views on crypto policy progress

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

VanEck to close ether futures ETF after July spot ETH fund launch

The offering, which launched in October 2023, had gathered just $21 million in assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Spot ETH ETFs set to hit US exchanges Tuesday, July 23

The ETH funds received the final SEC nod after issuers worked with the agency on disclosure documents in recent weeks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

How the solana fund filings in the US, Canada differ

VanEck’s proposed Solana Trust may have a tough time getting past the SEC given its structure and the regulatory precedent

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Where’s the economy headed? The housing market will tell you

Plus, a US solana ETF proposal goes live and Coinbase initiates more legal action against the SEC

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: The SOL ETF filing breakdown

Solana’s pathway to a spot ETF will be different because of its unlock schedule, staking demand and the political backdrop

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Finance

VanEck kicks off solana ETF bid in the US

The investment firm is the first American company to file for a US-based solana ETF

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinancePolicy

ETH ETF hopefuls ‘on the edge’ of their seats for SEC nod, source says

Fund issuers expect very few additional comments from the SEC on their ETH fund registration statements, if any at all

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

SEC should let VanEck launch its ether ETF first, firm exec says

Firm’s head of crypto research Matthew Sigel urges the agency to “respect the queue” ahead of anticipated decision

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: Solana-based Ellipsis draws an Ethereum-heavy cap table

Plus, a van Eck releases a stablecoin and Paradigm looks to raise another megafund

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin ETF issuer VanEck to pay $1.75M to SEC over social sentiment ETF

BUZZ holds shares of Coinbase, Robinhood and MicroStrategy

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

After spot bitcoin ETF approval, eyes shift to ether fund decision

An SEC decision on multiple spot ether ETF proposals is slated for late May following a flurry of fund filings last year

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF issuer VanEck to shutter BTC futures fund

The fund’s assets under management sit at about $50 million, while a competing offering by ProShares recently eclipsed $2 billion

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.