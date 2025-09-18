Kraken to launch Legion token sales with MiCA compliance

Kraken will begin hosting token sales from Legion, a fundraising platform backed by VanEck and Brevan Howard Digital, expanding compliant crypto offerings to millions of global users.

Announced on Thursday, the initiative integrates Legion’s reputation-based allocation model with Kraken Launch, the exchange’s new onchain fundraising hub.

Unlike traditional first-come fundraising models, Legion uses a “Legion Score” to allocate up to 20% of each sale to contributors such as developers, DeFi users, and community leaders. This approach is intended to reward long-term industry participants while reducing the influence of bots and speculative wallets. Remaining allocations will be available both on Legion and Kraken Launch, with trading set to open shortly after each sale concludes.

Kraken executives framed the collaboration as part of a broader strategy to build crypto-native financial infrastructure. “Kraken is building the foundation of tomorrow’s financial infrastructure with crypto at its core,” said Brett McLain, Head of Payments and Blockchain at Kraken. “Together with Legion, we’re scaling a product that democratizes token sales and aligns communities with builders.”

The exchange previously participated in Legion’s $5 million seed round, deepening ties between the two firms.

Both companies emphasized investor protections, with token sales requiring MiCA-compliant disclosures, due diligence, and transparent allocations. The approach mirrors rising regulatory pressure in Europe and contrasts with enforcement-driven oversight in the United States.

Legion’s founders argue that democratized fundraising can align projects with their most engaged communities.

“The next Figma or Reddit won’t IPO. It will launch to its community on-chain,” said Legion co-founder Matt O’Connor.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: