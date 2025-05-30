Stay united: Ross Ulbricht’s heartfelt message for Bitcoin

Silk Road founder Ulbricht made a triumphant return to the Bitcoin Conference, 10 years on from sentencing

by David Canellis /
article-image

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht | Ulbricht Family, modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

After Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht dialed into the Bitcoin Conference from prison in 2021, he quickly found himself in solitary confinement.

It was obvious punishment. Ross was then placed under increased surveillance for the rest of his time behind bars — a direct result of his communication with the Bitcoin community.

Four years later, on Thursday afternoon, Ross stood on the conference stage in Las Vegas for Bitcoin 2025, in what he described as a “mirror image of that day.”

“You know what, I’m glad I did it [dial into Bitcoin 2021]. I am. Connecting with you that day felt so, so good, because it was like a small part of me had broken beyond the prison walls and escaped only for a little while.” 

Well, the rest of Ross finally caught up.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Poetically enough, yesterday was 10 years to the day that Ulbricht was handed a double life sentence (plus 40 years) without parole. 

“I was just 31 years old. If [the judge] and all the others behind my prosecution had their way, I would have grown old and eventually died still in prison. Instead, I’m here with you,” Ross said. 

He wore a formal black suit, white shirt, red tie and shiny black shoes. But he was comfortable.

Bitcoin is, of course, very different now than when Ross was arrested in October 2013. 

There were no Strategys buying up hundreds of thousands of coins, or government-controlled strategic bitcoin reserves. No CoinJoin or Lightning Network, either, and definitely no Ordinals.

Not to mention, there were fewer than 40 cryptocurrencies on the market at the time, with bitcoin dominance at more than 90%. The price of each coin was around $120, giving BTC a $1.6 billion market cap. Number-two XRP was far off in the distance with $100 million. 

“I effectively went into a time capsule in 2013, and now I’m coming out like Rip Van Winkle. I mean, just a few months ago when I walked out of prison,” Ross said. “I’d never seen a drone. I had never experienced AI. I still haven’t [experienced] VR, the headsets, yeah, I haven’t done that yet. I had never chatted with AI.”

“It’s all hitting me at once, freedom. The new technology, the fact that I have a future again. It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I mean, I was in prison and now I get to live through this incredible time with you. What a blessing. What a miracle. What a gift.”

With deep gratitude, Ross recounted the ways that the Bitcoin community fought for his release. He received letters and funding for his legal defense, and they defended his legacy while he couldn’t. 

He said: “You even got President Trump to see that Bitcoin is the future. Yeah, you did that. You got him to see that decentralization and freedom are our future. You said, ‘Ross is one of us.’ You stayed united. You said, ‘We want Ross out here with us.’ You said, ‘Free Ross.’ You did this.”

But Bitcoin was simply paying it all back. Silk Road was arguably Bitcoin’s first killer app. It was Ross and Ross alone who showed the world the power of Bitcoin, both as magic internet money and a tool for freedom without compromise.

“[David Bailey] said, ‘Ross, you took Bitcoin from 0 to 1. And while you were in prison, we, the community — all of you — we took it from 1 to 10. But we still need to go from 10 to 100,’” he said.

There were three core principles of Bitcoin that Ross championed in his speech: freedom, decentralization and unity. Each one reinforces the other, making them critical to maintain as Bitcoin evolves through its next great epoch.

“We can argue all day, but please, never see each other as enemies. Those that oppose decentralization and freedom love it when we’re divided, I promise you. So stay united. So long as we can agree that we deserve freedom and that decentralization is how we secure it, and we can be united, we can have each other’s backs. Just like you had mine,” Ross said.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Court of International Trade halts the Tariff bonanza

In a unanimous decision, the US Court of International Trade has ruled that Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are unlawful

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Mogul puts real estate investments on Avalanche

The platform has over $22 million in assets and allows anyone to invest in tokenized real estate

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

The DropWeb3

MapleStory N bans 6,000+ accounts for botting, cheating

Crypto games can face financial losses if they don’t take steps to squash bot accounts

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Business

Corporations could one day own a third of all BTC: Swan Bitcoin CIO

Strive board member Ben Werkman expects thousands of firms to hold BTC, if only “to protect themselves”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

World’s biometric identity ambitions draw $135M in fresh funding

To date, 12.6 million humans have scanned at a World Orb

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Supply ShockWeb3

Why the first Bitcoin billionaire in space sold bitcoin to do it

One small step for man, one giant leap for Bitcoin

by David Canellis /