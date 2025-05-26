Silk Road

There are a total of 12 articles associated with Silk Road.
article-image

Supply Shock

Ulbricht auction sees $31K BTC ahead of first appearance since release

Silk Road’s founder is jetting off on new adventures, but first, he’s lightening the load by auctioning off personal artifacts

by David Canellis /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

How Silk Road carved the fault line that separates ‘bitcoin’ and ‘crypto’

Ross Ulbricht was a freedom maximalist building freedom tech, powered by Bitcoin

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump’s day 1 promises come due 

With his inauguration days away, let’s review some of his vows regarding tariffs and SEC guidance

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

In Nashville, Bitcoiners and American politics collide

It wasn’t a Trump rally, organizers insisted. Attendees may not have gotten the memo though.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

DOJ moves 30K BTC connected to Silk Road seizure

DOJ wallet makes small Coinbase transfer, potentially hinting at an upcoming sale of BTC originally confiscated during the takedown of the Silk Road

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Finance

Happy New Year: US government now holds more than $8B in bitcoin

The US government has been seizing and selling bitcoin for the past 10 years, when it should have just held

by David Canellis /
article-image

People

Silk Road founder notes 10 years in prison on eve of Bankman-Fried trial

As Sam Bankman-Fried prepares to stand trial for his alleged crimes associated with FTX and Alameda Research, social media discussed Ross Ulbricht’s conviction over eight years ago

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

DOJ gets Silk Road coins worth $305M stuck in Bitcoin mempool

The DOJ is moving Silk Road bitcoins around. Very slowly, as it happens.

by David Canellis /
article-image

People

Silk Road adviser ‘Variety Jones’ sentenced to 20 years in prison

Silk Road adviser Roger Clark allegedly suggested that Ross Ulbricht should hire a hitman to kill an ex-employee who stole $350,000

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

US Government Dumps Bitcoin Stolen From Silk Road, $1.2B To Go

The US government has been busy selling Silk Road’s bitcoin, but it still has loads more to liquidate over the course of the year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US Government Now Has More BTC Than Largest Crypto Holders

Roughly $1 billion worth of bitcoin was recovered in what the Department of Justice calls the second-largest financial seizure ever

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

The Incarcerated Silk Road Founder’s NFT Collection and the DAO Trying to Save Him

Ross Ulbricht, a man serving two life sentences in prison after creating a website that was commonly used to buy Fake IDs and narcotics, is now making and auctioning off non-fungible tokens for charity.

by Morgan Chittum /

