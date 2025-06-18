How Ross Ulbricht could’ve been the richest Bitcoiner on Earth

You can’t put a price on freedom, but this comes close

by David Canellis /
article-image

Freeross.org and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

I subscribe to the multiverse theory.

So, drifting in an endless sea of cosmic baubles beyond the borders of our universe, is a world where Ross Ulbricht has more bitcoin than any other person on Earth.

Unfortunately, the following happened in our shared reality.

It was around this time in 2014 that the US government, through the Marshals Service, was preparing its first ever bitcoin auction: almost 30,000 BTC seized from the Silk Road master wallet.

The coins would’ve technically been worth around $18 million back then, the equivalent of nearly 20% of the average daily BTC trading volume, per Bitcoinity data. Currently, they’d fetch $3.3 billion.

Ross was arrested eight months earlier and had been held at MDC Brooklyn as he awaited trial, which wouldn’t start for another half a year.

On this day, 11 years ago, the US Marshals goofed: The agency accidentally reply-alled to an emailed question from a prospective buyer, revealing the names and/or email addresses of all 40 bidders on the auction list.

US Marshal auctions are meant to be anonymous, so it was clearly a SNAFU. 

CoinDesk identified 17 individuals as a result of the incident — all executives from in and outside crypto — including Barry Silbert, Fred Ehrsam and Michael Moro. A USMS spokesperson quickly apologized. 

A copy of the email with names and emails redacted (source).

In the end, someone who wasn’t identified ended up winning the whole stash of coins: legendary VC Tim Draper, who paid about $19 million. Draper said he would use the coins as liquidity to back an institutional-grade Bitcoin exchange and financial services platform, Vaurum, which was later rebranded to Mirror.

Mirror never made it out of its invite-only phase. After a series of pivots, the platform quietly went defunct in late 2018.

As for the rest of Ulbricht’s coins, authorities seized 144,336  BTC personally belonging to Ross shortly after his arrest. 

Ross initially fought to block the sale of those coins but was unsuccessful, with the government making only $48 million at auction. Their current value would be in excess of $15 billion.

A combined 120,045 BTC was later seized from two individuals who had hacked Silk Road’s operational wallets on separate occasions.

In that alternate universe, where Ross still controls all of Silk Road’s bitcoin as they were in 2013, and his personal stash, his total balance would be 294,045 BTC ($30.7 billion) — about half Strategy’s current BTC treasury.

If pooled into one address, it would be the largest bitcoin balance on the entire network. Of course, Ross could’ve done anything with those coins between then and now, in that other universe.

At least in this one, Ross still got his freedom.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (10).png

Research

Kamino V2: A New Growth Lever

Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

FOMC preview: What to expect in Powell’s final months

With Chair Powell’s term set to end in May 2026, there are a few different paths he could take

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Walrus, IO bring GPUs and decentralized storage to AI builders

AI app and agent devs can train and run their own custom models using cloud compute

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

EigenCloud launches aiming to bring verifiability to everything

EigenCloud wants to make crypto-economic guarantees a plug-and-play primitive

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

Gemini says it had ‘no choice’ but to settle with CFTC

In a new letter, Gemini alleges that the CFTC’s DOE had ulterior motives for 2022 suit

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

Borderless private credit: How Neitec is bridging a $5T credit gap through Debita

Neitec’s Debita platform is closing the credit gap by unlocking high-yield private debt in markets that need it most

article-image

The Breakdown

Are stablecoins the next great acceleration of money?

From bank porters to stablecoins, the history of money is a story of acceleration

by Byron Gilliam /