TRUMP wallet will let users buy BTC, SOL and more: spokesperson

A Magic Eden spokesperson confirmed that the team worked with the $TRUMP team on the wallet, which they expect to launch “soon”

article-image

The team behind President Trump’s memecoin is launching a $TRUMP branded crypto wallet in partnership with Magic Eden, Blockworks has confirmed.

A website teasing a wallet and trading app tied to President Donald Trump’s memecoin seemed to go live on Tuesday. A Magic Eden spokesperson confirmed the legitimacy of the website to Blockworks when reached.

The team behind $TRUMP, the President’s memecoin, partnered with Magic Eden and its recently acquired Slingshot on the wallet, according to the website. 

“Magic Eden partnered with GetTrumpMemes.com to create the first and only $TRUMP Wallet. Have Fun!” the website said. 

Right now, it requires users to insert their emails, phone numbers and has an option to include the X handle in order to join the waitlist. 

Crypto journalist Molly White first reported the news. 

The app will allow users to buy TRUMP, BTC, SOL, ETH, ADA, XRP and ME, and “all other tokens,” according to a Magic Eden spokesperson. 

“Upon launch, there will be $1 million worth of $TRUMP available for rewards, and more rewards post-launch. Today, users can sign up for a waitlist with email and invite their friends so we can contact them as the app launches,” the spokesperson confirmed to Blockworks. 

A timeline on the app launch was not clear, though Blockworks was told it would happen “soon” and would be available to US users.

As for how the relationship between TRUMP and Magic Eden developed, Blockworks was told: “We have historically worked with the $TRUMP project to support their prior NFT launches and are excited that we’re working on a much larger project now with $TRUMP Wallet.”

