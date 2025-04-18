Magic Eden

There are a total of 22 articles associated with Magic Eden.
The DropWeb3

Magic Eden unveils Season 2 of ME token rewards

Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

NFT marketplace Magic Eden airdrops ME

Airdrop claimants are reporting difficulties claiming the airdrop on Magic Eden’s wallet

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The battle for wallet supremacy is underway

Turns out that owning the end-user via a crypto wallet is quite a prosperous business

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Lamborghinis are coming to the metaverse

Plus, Ubisoft is launching NFTs for its Captain Laserhawk shooter game

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

To claim Magic Eden’s airdrop, you’ll have to also get its wallet

Although Magic Eden will still primarily function as an NFT platform, the app needs to “skate where the puck is going” to onboard new crypto users

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Magic Eden unveils ME token, eyeing expansion beyond NFT sector

The NFT marketplace is also planning a pivot to fungible token trading

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Magic Eden expands rewards program, starting with Solana users

The NFT marketplace insists the program “isn’t just another points campaign”

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Solana’s NFT marketplace booms, with Tensor in top spot

Tensor has overtaken Magic Eden as the most popular NFT platform on Solana with a monthly trading volume of roughly $1 million

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

LayerZero’s ‘Gas Station’ will simplify cross-chain NFT swaps

These capabilities will be available initially between Ethereum and Polygon chains, with more to come

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

NFTs need to be about connecting creators with collectors, says Magic Eden’s Huang

The reason NFTS are different from fungibles, Huang says, is they’re “inherently emotional”

by Darren Kleine /
BusinessWeb3

Magic Eden Cuts 15% of Staff, Takes ‘Hard Look’ at Restructuring

The NFT marketplace is attempting to shore up its team which would comprise “certain types of new skills and expertise”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

NFT Creators Looking for Royalties Face an Uphill Battle: Galaxy

Three royalty-free NFT marketplaces launched in 2022 alone

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Sales Volume Drops 20% in November

The total sales volume of five top NFT marketplaces extends on October’s decline, on the back of macroeconomic factors and the FTX debacle

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Solana Community Remains Bullish Despite FTX Fallout

An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Apple Allows NFT Sales On Its App Store — But There’s a Catch

Reactions have been mixed following Apple’s new Web3 policy

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Solana Marketplace Magic Eden To Offer Ethereum NFTs

The marketplace will now support the two largest blockchains for NFTs

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: What are Semi-Fungible Tokens and Why is Coinbase Making a Movie?

Coinbase launches short film amid US SEC allegations and falling stock price

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Opens NFT Marketplace, Magic Eden Fund Focuses on Web3 Gaming

Countries around the world are leveraging NFT technology for real-world use cases

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Markets Experienced a Roller Coaster Month During June

A look back at June indicates declining trading volumes but healthy demand, especially among blue-chip collections

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Raises $130M for Creator, Collector Support

The funding round brings the company’s valuation to $1.6 billion

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Secures $27M Series A

Venture capital firm Paradigm led the raise

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.