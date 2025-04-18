Magic Eden
Players can stake ME, trade tokens and link wallets to climb the leaderboard
Airdrop claimants are reporting difficulties claiming the airdrop on Magic Eden’s wallet
Turns out that owning the end-user via a crypto wallet is quite a prosperous business
Plus, Ubisoft is launching NFTs for its Captain Laserhawk shooter game
Although Magic Eden will still primarily function as an NFT platform, the app needs to “skate where the puck is going” to onboard new crypto users
The NFT marketplace is also planning a pivot to fungible token trading
The NFT marketplace insists the program “isn’t just another points campaign”
Tensor has overtaken Magic Eden as the most popular NFT platform on Solana with a monthly trading volume of roughly $1 million
These capabilities will be available initially between Ethereum and Polygon chains, with more to come
The reason NFTS are different from fungibles, Huang says, is they’re “inherently emotional”
The NFT marketplace is attempting to shore up its team which would comprise “certain types of new skills and expertise”
Three royalty-free NFT marketplaces launched in 2022 alone
The total sales volume of five top NFT marketplaces extends on October’s decline, on the back of macroeconomic factors and the FTX debacle
An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried
Reactions have been mixed following Apple’s new Web3 policy
The marketplace will now support the two largest blockchains for NFTs
Coinbase launches short film amid US SEC allegations and falling stock price
Countries around the world are leveraging NFT technology for real-world use cases
A look back at June indicates declining trading volumes but healthy demand, especially among blue-chip collections
Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform
The funding round brings the company’s valuation to $1.6 billion
Venture capital firm Paradigm led the raise