meme coins
Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump
Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally
A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store
Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on
Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns
Apollo’s Christine Moy explained how the “velocity” of innovation in crypto has led to the evolution of RWAs
Creators are being told to “shill” their tokens and cash in on their “cults”
Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective
Axiom merges Solana memecoins with Hyperliquid perps
The official website promoting a “Dinner with President TRUMP” pitches the opportunity as “The most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the World”
Zora’s announcement that its token is for “fun only” sparked a debate about the need for such tokens
Base launched two tokens as part of its ethos that everything can be tokenized, but the move sent Crypto Twitter reeling
Markets recoiled on Trump’s tariff talk, and crypto’s resilience was short-lived
Solana may be in “recomposition” mode, as new protocols put usefulness ahead of mere virality
Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin
What Grayscale’s watching going into the second quarter and why crypto had a rough start to the year
Sol’s price drop was partially triggered by one of the year’s more chaotic memecoin events
Empire co-host Santiago Santos makes the case that memecoins have actually helped push infra forward…just not in the way you think
Fundamental investors are turning to token buybacks
Altcoin season may still be a ways off, and that could be the new norm as we adjust to potential “microcycles”
And why the SEC’s memecoin statement is a mixed bag, though a positive for crypto regulation
A friendlier regulator is opening doors for gaming, but the audience is prioritizing “speed of wealth accrual”
Despite the recent downturn, K33 analysts think that there are still some winners out there, like Aave
Don’t let celebrity memecoins get you down in the dumps