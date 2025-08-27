Memecoins’ ‘euthanasia coaster’ and a new Telegram bot entrant

SOL and HYPE have rebounded, dYdX course corrects (again)

by Boccaccio /
article-image

"Euthanasia coaster" meme concept | RicHard-59 (Julijonas Urbonas 2010)/"Profile of hypothetic Euthanasia coaster -rollercoaster" (

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

BTC sits at $110K as of this morning, with the vast majority of tokens down – except for Hyperliquid (up 14% from yesterday’s $43 lows) and Solana (up 4% today). 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

We’ve already covered Hyperliquid twice this week, so I’ll spare the details. Here’s a quick recap:

  • Perpetuals volumes are up and to the right.
  • Spot volumes are up and to the right.

More interestingly, we saw (potentially) His Excellency, Justin Sun, make an appearance in the pre-launch order books on the platform. A wallet associated with Justin Sun longed millions of XPL on Hyperliquid, clearing the entire order book and liquidating many who thought they were safe to hedge their pre-deposit allocations at a 10x. A good warning for future “safe 1x shorts” who want to lock their profits in.

We’re also finally seeing some relief on Solana after months of underperformance against ETH. Recent DAT announcements seem to have not been particularly private and were sold into pretty heavily (likely also due to the market downturn). Since then, the wunderkind of 2023-2024 has rebounded. We’ll have to see if the treasury companies will lead to any open market buys, or if they’re mostly in-kind. Even if they are mostly in-kind, given that SOL’s market cap is much smaller than that of ETH, we might see some positive price action if:

  • The SOL DATs can put forward a figure who can compete with Mr. Thomas Lee.
  • They are putting in at least a little bit of cash into the vehicles.

Unfortunately, despite being bullish on SOL throughout most of 2023 and 2024, it is difficult to not feel like the tide has moved against it, especially with memecoin activity increasingly taking the attributes of a euthanasia roller coaster (Trump into Melania into Milei into Kanye West). We’ll have to see who wins:

  • Ethereum, Thomas Lee and DATs
  • Solana, memecoins and gambling
  • Hyperliquid and infinite buybacks

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (11).png

Research

Union's Technical Edge

Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

Markets

Commerce Secretary Lutnick says US will publish GDP data on blockchain

Commerce plans transparent, tamper‑resistant data distribution via blockchain for economic metrics

by Blockworks /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Zora updates app after ‘Tyson Fury’ account sparks rugpull concerns

It’s unclear whether the celeb ever knew about the account made using his name

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

SOL digital asset treasuries are coming in size

Sharps Technology raised $400 million in PIPE offering

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Succinct ties up with Tandem

Offchain Labs’ Tandem will work exclusively with Succinct on a zkVM

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPeople

The worst and best part of Tom Lee’s predictions: they’re too early

Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

MetaMask adds Google and Apple logins to streamline wallet setup

MetaMask now lets users create and restore wallets via social accounts

by Blockworks /