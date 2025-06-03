Berabaddies’ founder: Make DeFi simple — and cute AF

Berabaddies launches a community yield vault on Berachain to make DeFi accessible

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Berachain modified by Blockworks

A female-focused crypto community known as the Berabaddies has teamed up with infra firm Concrete to launch a community-yield vault that offers yield farming on Berachain, all with the goal of making DeFi simpler and easier for non-technical traders and those newer to crypto.

Berachain launched earlier this year, back in February — and the Berabaddies formed shortly afterward. The girl group is separate from the Berachain Foundation and team, and is incubated by Berachain-focused venture studio Honey Jar plus Ursadom Labs.

“Berachain is the community that I found my home in and I found my voice,” Berabaddies founder Keisha, who prefers to only use her first name, told me in an interview. 

Keisha said the idea for the Berabaddies came when she had been heavily involved in trading, but found herself missing her best girlfriends when spending countless hours in crypto Discord servers and chat groups full of guys. 

The Berabaddies multisig vault is expected to conduct weekly reviews and has a 72-hour withdrawal hold window for security.

“To make money on Berachain right now, you need to understand the parts, the DeFi, how [Proof-of-Liquidity] works specifically for Berachain. You could be a DeFi expert on Ethereum, on any other chain, and then you could come over to Berachain and still have a steep learning curve because there’s so many layers to it,” Keisha said.

“We’re trying to abstract away as much of the risk and as much of the complexity, and just make it super simple. It’s [a] one-click deposit, either HONEY or BERA,” she continued.

BERA is Berachain’s native token, and HONEY is its native stablecoin.

“You shouldn’t have to need to understand 70 complex terms. You shouldn’t need to know that in order to make money,” she added.

I also asked about that viral Berabaddies video, the Real Housewives of Berabaddies, that’s 100% satire and has sparked joy — and resentment.

“I waffled a little bit back and forth on posting that video,” Keisha explained. “People are always going to be unhappy with me or unhappy with what the baddies are doing.”

Ultimately, it seems like a lot of viewers missed the point. The goal of the Berabaddies group isn’t to present all women as vapid or shallow. It’s to bring a bit of humor to the timeline and to show all women that there’s a space for you in crypto where you can be yourself.

“Our community, when we have these events, they are for women, but these products can be used by anybody,” Keisha said of the vault. “Our focus and our attention is on the aesthetic and the femininity and the cuteness and making it fun and simple.”

The Berabaddies team is small, with six team members in total and just three to four working on the project full-time, the founder said. But the Berabaddies appeal is clearly there — there are over 900 women in its group chat.

The group is also offering educational resources to help women get careers in crypto, starting with marketing, and also has plans for a Dress-Up game.

“I support Baddies’ rights and wrongs,” Keisha said. “We’re also here for all the Baddies, all the women in this space, for you to have the freedom to express yourself however you see fit.”

