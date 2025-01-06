Anchorage Digital

Forward Guidance NewsletterWeb3

Celebrate good times, come on

Bitcoin Inc. is hosting an industry inauguration celebration later this month

by Casey Wagner
Finance

Crypto ETF issuer 21Shares diversifies its custodian roster

The investment firm onboards Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo as partners alongside current custodian Coinbase

by Ben Strack
Business

New security council debuts with Coinbase, Anchorage as founding members

The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry

by Katherine Ross
BusinessFinance

Anchorage, Arca Labs link up in bid to advance tokenization adoption

The tokenization of real-world assets is set to continue as a “defining trend” for institutional crypto in 2024, Anchorage Digital CEO says

by Ben Strack
Finance

Crypto-focused federal chartered bank intros settlement network

CoinFund, EDX Clearing and Nonco are among the first users of the offering

by Ben Strack
Business

Crypto Hiring: Anchorage co-founder steps back as president, joins Haun Ventures as GP

Elsewhere, crypto stocks up on legal hires and Hivemind Capital gets a new principal

by Jack Kubinec
Business

Crypto Hiring: BlockFi’s Zac Prince heads for the crypto exit

Elsewhere, Anchorage Digital hires a former SEC lawyer and a GSR researcher becomes an ETF strategist at BlackRock

by Jack Kubinec
BusinessFinance

New block trading offering seeks to boost RIA crypto access

Bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has linked up with crypto wealth platform Onramp Invest

by Ben Strack
Business

Anchorage and Eaglebrook link up in bid to boost crypto SMA access

The partnership allows Franklin Templeton, Ark Invest and others to launch their SMA strategies on Anchorage Digital

by Ben Strack
DeFi

Anchorage Digital Enables Snapshot Voting for Custody Customers

The move is intended to meet the “proliferation of all of these different protocols,” Anchorage Digital’s president said

by Michael Bodley
Business

Anchorage Digital Layoffs Follow Bear Market, NFT Trends

Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally-chartered digital asset trust bank, is not affected by the layoffs

by Jon Rice
Markets

Bank Secrecy Act Officer Amid Anchorage Digital’s Latest Hires

A former pro at the US Department of Treasury and Department of Homeland Security is among Anchorage Digital Bank’s new recruits

by Ben Strack
Finance

Anchorage Digital’s New Engineering Head Focused on Scaling Team, Security

Blockworks exclusive: CJ Jouhal seeks to bridge gap between digital assets and TradFi across multiple industries

by Ben Strack
Markets

Crypto Lenders in Turmoil as Markets Reel From ‘Unsafe’ Risk Management

Crypto lenders have recently taken on significant counterparty risk though some, such as Anchorage, say they are weathering the storm

by Sebastian Sinclair
Finance

Anchorage Co-founder: Institutions Becoming ‘More Sophisticated’ About Crypto

The cryptocurrency bank joins Alternative Investment Management Association to extend its education reach

by Ben Strack
FinanceMarkets

Goldman Sachs, KKR, a16z Invest $350M in Anchorage Digital

“Crypto is exciting to Wall Street, and the names attached to this round speak to that trust,” Diogo Mónica, president and co-founder of Anchorage, told Blockworks in an interview

by Jacquelyn Melinek

