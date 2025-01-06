Anchorage Digital
Bitcoin Inc. is hosting an industry inauguration celebration later this month
The investment firm onboards Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo as partners alongside current custodian Coinbase
The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry
The tokenization of real-world assets is set to continue as a “defining trend” for institutional crypto in 2024, Anchorage Digital CEO says
CoinFund, EDX Clearing and Nonco are among the first users of the offering
Elsewhere, crypto stocks up on legal hires and Hivemind Capital gets a new principal
Elsewhere, Anchorage Digital hires a former SEC lawyer and a GSR researcher becomes an ETF strategist at BlackRock
Bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has linked up with crypto wealth platform Onramp Invest
The partnership allows Franklin Templeton, Ark Invest and others to launch their SMA strategies on Anchorage Digital
The move is intended to meet the “proliferation of all of these different protocols,” Anchorage Digital’s president said
Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally-chartered digital asset trust bank, is not affected by the layoffs
A former pro at the US Department of Treasury and Department of Homeland Security is among Anchorage Digital Bank’s new recruits
Blockworks exclusive: CJ Jouhal seeks to bridge gap between digital assets and TradFi across multiple industries
Crypto lenders have recently taken on significant counterparty risk though some, such as Anchorage, say they are weathering the storm
The cryptocurrency bank joins Alternative Investment Management Association to extend its education reach
“Crypto is exciting to Wall Street, and the names attached to this round speak to that trust,” Diogo Mónica, president and co-founder of Anchorage, told Blockworks in an interview