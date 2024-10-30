ConsenSys

Business

Kraken lays off staff, announces new co-CEO

Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

dYdX, Consensys layoffs shake up the space

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin was quick to point the blame at the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Texas court dismisses Consensys lawsuit against SEC

The Consensys suit was originally filed in April and included the allegation that the SEC had opened an investigation into Ethereum

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: The SEC still has it in for Consensys

Plus, Ethereum’s layer-2 landscape

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

SEC files lawsuit against Consensys

The SEC claims in the Friday filing that Lido and Rocket Pool are unregistered securities

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: What NVIDIA’s impressive run means for market breadth

NVIDIA’s historic run is only deepening the divide between mega-cap tech stocks and the rest of the market.

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: DJT and Kraken bring the drama

Unpacking Trump memecoins and the Kraken/CertiK situation

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Finance

SEC drops investigation into Ethereum studio Consensys

Gary Gensler’s SEC won’t sue Consensys over Ethereum’s potential status as a security after all

by David Canellis /
Policy

Court decision could be only way US spot ether ETFs see light of day

Consensys’ lawsuit against the SEC could play a role in sorting out the ether ETF question, law professionals say

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC has been investigating ETH for over a year, new court filing shows 

The SEC in March 2023 launched its formal investigation into ether, lawyers from Consensys allege in new, unredacted complaint

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Is the SEC weighing a lawsuit against Consensys?

Last year, the SEC served Coinbase with a Wells Notice just months before filing a lawsuit. Is the same about to happen to Consensys?

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Unpacking the Consensys legal salvo

Consensys filed a lawsuit against the SEC in a Texas court on Thursday

by Michael McSweeney&Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC seeks to regulate ETH as a security, Consensys alleges in lawsuit

The suit, filed in a Texas court, alleges a regulatory overreach by the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: IRS’s latest hires are long-time crypto industry colleagues and friends

Elsewhere, Readygg welcomes former PlayStation Division executive as an advisor

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Consensys invites Big Tech to decentralized infrastructure network

Consensys is teaming up with some heavy-hitting partners to build out Infura’s Decentralized Infrastructure Network

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin faces new legal fight over employee equity 

The lawsuit claims Lubin attracted the early employees with the promise of a solid stake in Consensys AG, but allegedly didn’t follow through

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Consensys advances its Web3 plans with SMG acquisition

Consensys has made three acquisitions since 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ethereum co-founder says US regulators will ultimately embrace crypto

Joe Lubin believes, as with prior technologies like the internet, rational thinking will win the day

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Solana is coming to MetaMask thanks to Snaps

Before MetaMask Snaps, functionality that offers wider wallet customization, Metamask was primarily an EVM-based platform

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Linea completes final stage of mainnet launch

The token bridge is designed to bring in a new wave of DeFi activity onto Linea.

by Bessie Liu /
People

Joel Dietz has no connection to MetaMask despite lawsuit, Consensys says

Joel Dietz was allegedly working with Aaron Davis on Vapor, a browser-based crypto wallet, back in 2015

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Ethereum welcomes another zk rollup to mainnet

An NFT airdrop and hackathon with prizes up to $50,000 are in the works

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Attitudes on crypto are geographically divided, ConsenSys survey finds

Among the countries polled, Nigerians had the most positive outlook on crypto

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Regulate Crypto Apps Not Blockchain Protocols: ConsenSys to UK

Open source blockchains are purpose-agnostic, so regulating front-end crypto apps makes more sense, ConsenSys has told the UK Treasury

by Shalini Nagarajan /

