Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO
Consensys CEO Joe Lubin was quick to point the blame at the SEC
The Consensys suit was originally filed in April and included the allegation that the SEC had opened an investigation into Ethereum
Plus, Ethereum’s layer-2 landscape
The SEC claims in the Friday filing that Lido and Rocket Pool are unregistered securities
NVIDIA’s historic run is only deepening the divide between mega-cap tech stocks and the rest of the market.
Unpacking Trump memecoins and the Kraken/CertiK situation
Gary Gensler’s SEC won’t sue Consensys over Ethereum’s potential status as a security after all
Consensys’ lawsuit against the SEC could play a role in sorting out the ether ETF question, law professionals say
The SEC in March 2023 launched its formal investigation into ether, lawyers from Consensys allege in new, unredacted complaint
Last year, the SEC served Coinbase with a Wells Notice just months before filing a lawsuit. Is the same about to happen to Consensys?
Consensys filed a lawsuit against the SEC in a Texas court on Thursday
The suit, filed in a Texas court, alleges a regulatory overreach by the SEC
Elsewhere, Readygg welcomes former PlayStation Division executive as an advisor
Consensys is teaming up with some heavy-hitting partners to build out Infura’s Decentralized Infrastructure Network
The lawsuit claims Lubin attracted the early employees with the promise of a solid stake in Consensys AG, but allegedly didn’t follow through
Consensys has made three acquisitions since 2022
Joe Lubin believes, as with prior technologies like the internet, rational thinking will win the day
Before MetaMask Snaps, functionality that offers wider wallet customization, Metamask was primarily an EVM-based platform
The token bridge is designed to bring in a new wave of DeFi activity onto Linea.
Joel Dietz was allegedly working with Aaron Davis on Vapor, a browser-based crypto wallet, back in 2015
An NFT airdrop and hackathon with prizes up to $50,000 are in the works
Among the countries polled, Nigerians had the most positive outlook on crypto
Open source blockchains are purpose-agnostic, so regulating front-end crypto apps makes more sense, ConsenSys has told the UK Treasury