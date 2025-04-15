L2s

There are a total of 6 articles associated with L2s.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

What would it take for ETH to succeed?

ETH’s success hinges on the resource of data availability, particularly how much it sells to L2s

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

How does ColliderVM, StarkWare’s Bitcoin bridge play, stack up?

ColliderVM promises validity-based computation on Bitcoin—no soft fork required

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Understanding MegaETH’s need for speed

The up-and-coming L2 aims to be the first chain with about a 1.7 gigagas/s speed

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Gnosis founder argues Ethereum needs native L2s

Martin Köppelmann outlines a proposal for Ethereum-native rollups, emphasizing security, scalability, and a stronger connection to the Ethereum ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Bitcoin surfs Elliot Waves to beat the heat

Plus, Ethereum is in the midst of its longest inflationary period so far — and it’s all blobs’ fault

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How To Survive A Bear Market | Olaf Carlson-Wee

Olaf Carlson-Wee discusses the market crash, what’s next and his crypto investment thesis

by Garrett Harper /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.