Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data

Layer 2 network Taiko integrates Chainlink Data Streams to deliver reliable onchain market data for DeFi and institutions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Kaikoro/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Ethereum Layer 2 project Taiko has named Chainlink Data Streams as its official oracle infrastructure, introducing sub-second, tamper-proof market data across its rollup network.

The integration, announced Wednesday, is designed to accelerate DeFi application development on Taiko’s based rollup architecture, which relies on Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing and censorship resistance.

Chainlink oracles, which have already secured more than $100 billion in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, have facilitated over $25 trillion in transaction value. By embedding Chainlink’s infrastructure into its ecosystem, Taiko aims to give developers access to liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, flexible reporting schemas, and institutional-grade market data.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The integration also allows macroeconomic data, including figures from the US Department of Commerce, to be posted onchain.

Taiko Chief Operating Officer Joaquin Mendes said adopting Chainlink ensures the network has “secure, high-fidelity market data” that can support advanced financial products such as lending protocols and derivatives platforms. 

Mendes emphasized the project’s alignment with Ethereum’s decentralization ethos and its ambition to attract institutional capital.

Chainlink Labs’ Chief Business Officer Johann Eid said the partnership positions Taiko to “unlock significant DeFi innovation” while providing institutions with reliable infrastructure. Beyond DeFi, the collaboration is framed as a step toward enabling tokenized real-world assets and enterprise smart contract applications.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data

Layer 2 network Taiko integrates Chainlink Data Streams to deliver reliable onchain market data for DeFi and institutions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Bullish secures New York BitLicense from NYDFS, paving way for US launch

The license will allow Bullish to operate in New York under strict digital asset rules

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The derivatives giant expands crypto offerings with new Solana and XRP futures options, pending regulatory review

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Forward Industries launches $4B Solana treasury equity plan

Nasdaq-listed firm to fund Solana token purchases and expand its blockchain-focused treasury strategy

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Kraken and Circle expand stablecoin access with USDC, EURC integration

The partnership deepens liquidity and lowers conversion costs as demand for regulated stablecoins grows worldwide

by Blockworks /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

ETH’s run vs. BTC: Finished, or early days?

Any indication the FOMC is less dovish than anticipated could weigh on crypto, industry watcher says

by Ben Strack /