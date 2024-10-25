Chainlink
Ethereum’s major oracle provider is making moves in the growing ecosystem of BTCFi
Several large-cap cryptocurrencies are benefiting from the bitcoin-led rally this week, with notables LINK and SOL rising to the top
These new tools mark the first steps towards Chainlink’s vision of creating a decentralized computing marketplace for developers
Bridges need to have multiple decentralized networks while ensuring that risk parameters are appropriately managed, Sergey Nazarov says
Wednesday’s announcement signifies increasing harmony between the global financial system and the digital assets industry
Banking system messaging giant Swift to provide a single entry point to streamline tokenized asset transfers for financial institutions
Chainlink’s CCIP is now open to developers across major blockchains including Polygon and Ethereum — and markets love it
Chainlink’s Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol, to launch Monday, looks to build better bridges
Swift is teaming up with the world’s largest banks and financial market infrastructure providers to link up public and private blockchains
Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience
The Curve community is gauging whether or not solid price oracles should be implemented in select pools with deep liquidity
Coinbase Cloud already operates nodes on Aptos, Ethereum, Flow, and Solana
The effort is designed overall to shore up the stability of DAI
The DeFi oracle provider is the latest victim of the crypto market downturn, as the team looks to boost token economic incentives
The two assets have a combined market capitalization of more than $8 billion
Smart contracts boost transparency of clean energy projects, according to the report
Investment firm’s latest offerings launched in Switzerland provide exposure to Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap
Chainlink has previously worked with Google Cloud to bring data on-chain.
As an oracle, Chainlink provides the piping that allows data to touch the blockchain.
Total value locked (TVL) across all chains hit an all time high, crypto investment products see record inflows, SOL and LINK outperform the market.
Wrapped Filecoin’s path to a DeFi-grade commodity gets closer with Gemini offering Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve support for EFIL.
Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov discusses building DeFi, developing Chainlink, and the adaptations businesses will have to make.
Telecoms like Swisscom want exposure to DeFi and Blockchain without running mining equipment, explains Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov