0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Chainlink brings data feeds to Bitcoin L2 Spiderchain

Ethereum’s major oracle provider is making moves in the growing ecosystem of BTCFi

by Donovan Choy /
Markets

Large-cap cryptos following bitcoin’s lead as SOL, LINK entice traders

Several large-cap cryptocurrencies are benefiting from the bitcoin-led rally this week, with notables LINK and SOL rising to the top

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Chainlink moves a step closer to creating a decentralized computing marketplace

These new tools mark the first steps towards Chainlink’s vision of creating a decentralized computing marketplace for developers

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Most bridges ‘absolutely not secure’: Chainlink co-founder

Bridges need to have multiple decentralized networks while ensuring that risk parameters are appropriately managed, Sergey Nazarov says

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Australian Bank ANZ leveraging Chainlink’s CCIP for cross-chain operability

Wednesday’s announcement signifies increasing harmony between the global financial system and the digital assets industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Swift details findings in tests of Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability

Banking system messaging giant Swift to provide a single entry point to streamline tokenized asset transfers for financial institutions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Chainlink rallies hardest since May 2021 after CCIP release

Chainlink’s CCIP is now open to developers across major blockchains including Polygon and Ethereum — and markets love it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Chainlink founder says CCIP opens DeFi for business

Chainlink’s Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol, to launch Monday, looks to build better bridges

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Banks Can ‘10x the Blockchain Industry’ Says Chainlink Co-founder

Swift is teaming up with the world’s largest banks and financial market infrastructure providers to link up public and private blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Connext is Connecting the Multichain with Chain Abstraction

Connext wants to make using layer-2s and layer-3s a seamless experience

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Curve May No Longer Need to Rely on External Oracles

The Curve community is gauging whether or not solid price oracles should be implemented in select pools with deep liquidity

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Coinbase Cloud Will Run Chainlink Node in Bid to Improve Smart Contract Security

Coinbase Cloud already operates nodes on Aptos, Ethereum, Flow, and Solana

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

MakerDAO Onboarded Another Protocol to Its Keeper Network

The effort is designed overall to shore up the stability of DAI

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Chainlink Adds Staking After Cutting Sales Staffers

The DeFi oracle provider is the latest victim of the crypto market downturn, as the team looks to boost token economic incentives

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

CoinShares Launches Chainlink, Uniswap ETPs in Germany

The two assets have a combined market capitalization of more than $8 billion

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Blockchain Tech Is Key to Combating Climate Change, Report Says

Smart contracts boost transparency of clean energy projects, according to the report

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

21Shares Aims to Have ETPs for Top 50 ‘Quality Assets’ by End of 2022

Investment firm’s latest offerings launched in Switzerland provide exposure to Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Now Advising Chainlink

Chainlink has previously worked with Google Cloud to bring data on-chain.

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Chainlink Says $75B Worth of Smart Contracts Secured by Its Network

As an oracle, Chainlink provides the piping that allows data to touch the blockchain.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

TVL Across All Chains Hits All-time High, SOL and LINK Outperform: Markets Wrap

Total value locked (TVL) across all chains hit an all time high, crypto investment products see record inflows, SOL and LINK outperform the market.

by Sam Martin /
DeFi

Gemini Expands Support For Wrapped Filecoin With Chainlink Proof of Reserves

Wrapped Filecoin’s path to a DeFi-grade commodity gets closer with Gemini offering Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve support for EFIL.

by Sam Reynolds /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Chainlink Co-Founder on Why $2 Trillion Will Flow into DeFi

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov discusses building DeFi, developing Chainlink, and the adaptations businesses will have to make.

DeFi

Data for DeFi: Switzerland’s Swisscom Joins Chainlink as Node Operator

Telecoms like Swisscom want exposure to DeFi and Blockchain without running mining equipment, explains Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov

by Sam Reynolds /

