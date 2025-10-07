S&P Global announces crypto ecosystem index blending digital assets and equities

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 crypto-linked companies, offering investors hybrid exposure

by Blockworks
article-image

valerii eidlin/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

S&P Global announced Tuesday, that it will launch the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a new benchmark combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities.

The index, developed in partnership with Dinari, aims to provide a diversified view of the crypto ecosystem, spanning blockchain infrastructure, financial services and digital assets. Dinari will also issue a token tracking the benchmark, making the index accessible through blockchain-based instruments.

The index will include 35 companies involved in digital asset infrastructure and applications alongside 15 cryptocurrencies from the existing S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. S&P Global said the index is designed to give investors a structured and transparent measure of performance across both traditional and decentralized finance sectors.

Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the move reflects the growing role of digital assets in global markets, offering consistent tools for evaluation and exposure. Dinari’s Chief Business Officer Anna Wroblewska described the initiative as a demonstration of how blockchain technology can modernize financial benchmarks, enabling combined access to equities and crypto within one instrument.

The new index expands S&P Global’s suite of digital asset benchmarks, which already includes the S&P Cryptocurrency Indices and S&P Digital Market Indices.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

