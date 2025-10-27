IBM unveils blockchain development platform for governments and institutions

IBM has launched a new platform for banks, governments, and corporations to build and manage blockchain-based services with enterprise-grade security and compliance, the company said in a press release.

Developed with digital wallet infrastructure provider Dfns, the Digital Asset Haven platform allows institutions to manage the full digital asset lifecycle — from custody to transaction and settlement — across more than 40 connected public and private blockchains.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

IBM said the platform integrates its Z and LinuxONE infrastructure with Dfns’ multi-party computation (MPC) and hardware security module (HSM) custody technology.

It also includes native support for governance frameworks, programmable multi-party approvals, and policy-driven compliance tools. Dfns, which has created over 15 million wallets for 250 clients, brings digital asset custody and transaction management expertise to the partnership.

According to Tom McPherson, IBM General Manager for Z and LinuxONE, Digital Asset Haven “empowers governments and enterprises to build the next generation of financial services” with the same resilience and security standards as IBM’s core financial infrastructure.

Dfns CEO Clarisse Hagège added that the collaboration “goes beyond custody to orchestrate the full digital asset ecosystem,” paving the way for large-scale institutional deployment.

The launch arrives as financial institutions increasingly explore tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure following U.S. legislative clarity under the GENIUS Act.

IBM joins a growing field of enterprise providers developing compliance-ready blockchain services amid rising demand for asset tokenization and blockchain settlement capabilities.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication.

