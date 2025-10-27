IBM
The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains
by Blockworks /
IBM and Maersk are canning supply chain project TradeLens after four years, raising questions about the viability of enterprise blockchains
by Sebastian Sinclair /
European plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) are moving from a research and experimental phase to practical applications.
by Macauley Peterson /
“The technical capabilities of the blockchain and what it can actually do to the financial system is definitely the thing that attracted me to it once I really started to dig into the layers of it,” said Sadie Raney, co-founder of Makara Digital.
by Casey Wagner /