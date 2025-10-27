IBM

BusinessFinance

IBM unveils blockchain development platform for governments and institutions

The new IBM–Dfns platform enables banks and governments to manage digital assets securely across 40 blockchains

by Blockworks /
Markets

IBM, Maersk Snuff Blockchain Project Due to Lack of Interest

IBM and Maersk are canning supply chain project TradeLens after four years, raising questions about the viability of enterprise blockchains

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

French Central Bank Trades Debt Securities on Private Blockchain

European plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) are moving from a research and experimental phase to practical applications.

by Macauley Peterson /
People

Gone Crypto: From Accountant to Electrician to Co-Founder of Makara Digital

“The technical capabilities of the blockchain and what it can actually do to the financial system is definitely the thing that attracted me to it once I really started to dig into the layers of it,” said Sadie Raney, co-founder of Makara Digital.

by Casey Wagner /

