Citi posits bank tokens may be more popular than stablecoins

Stablecoins are blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” says Citi analyst Sophia Bantanidis at DAS London

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Citi Analyst, Future of Finance team Sophia Bantanidis | DAS London 2025 by Ben Solomon for Blockworks

share

Citi has raised its base-case projection for stablecoin issuance to $1.9 trillion by 2030, up from $1.6 trillion earlier this year, with a $4 trillion bull case and a $0.9 trillion bear case.

On Day 3 of DAS London, Sophia Bantanidis, a research analyst on Citi’s Future of Finance team, presented the findings of the bank’s “Stablecoins 2030: Web3 to Wall Street” report, calling the stablecoin boom “blockchain’s ChatGPT moment for institutional adoption.”

Bantanidis pointed to “a huge surge of announcements from digitally native firms integrating stablecoins into commerce, payments and real-world applications,” noting big e-commerce names are “partnering with the wallet providers to accept crypto and stablecoins.”

Stablecoin issuers could become a top Treasury holder —potentially more than any single jurisdiction today, the report says — with $1 trillion+ in T-bills by 2030, amassing political capital in the process.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Bantanidis also cited “regulatory tailwinds” — including the GENIUS Act — and “offshore international demand for holding USD,” as primary drivers of stablecoin growth.

Ethereum holds roughly $177b of the $306 billion total stablecoin supply | Source: Blockworks Research

Beyond growth in supply, Citi’s updated outlook projects even more eye-popping numbers for transaction volume. Since stablecoins “can circulate with really high velocity,” Bantanidis said the base case implies roughly $100 trillion in annual stablecoin transaction volume by 2030, or even double in the bull scenario.

But there’s a caveat, she told the London audience: “Stablecoins are not going to be the only game in town.”

Loading Tweet..

“We envision a multi-format, monetary ecosystem,” Bantanidis said, predicting that “bank tokens…will outpace stablecoins in transaction volume by 2030.”

The report models $100–$140 trillion in annual bank-token turnover at modest penetration of large-value payment rails.

On adoption, corporate treasurers “can optimize liquidity management globally” via programmability, embedded compliance and conditional settlement — but many “are likely going to prefer bank tokens and tokenized deposits because of their risk appetite [and] regulatory considerations,” Bantanidis said.

Geopolitically, Citi believes dollar-backed stablecoins could extend USD dominance, with Hong Kong and the UAE among jurisdictions likely to embrace local-currency rails but, Bantanidis cautioned, “there are multiple regulatory loopholes that still need to be filled.” Risks include interoperability and fragmentation, the quality of the reserve assets, transparency and auditability.

Despite lingering uncertainties, one thing is clear, Bantanidis said: “Stablecoins are shifting from a niche decentralized finance experiment into a viable rail for moving money.”

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

FinancePolicy

Stripe’s stablecoin biz seeks national bank trust charter

Stripe stablecoin unit aims to operate under a federal charter enabling regulated stablecoin issuance and custody services

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Mastercard crypto SVP unpacks industry’s mass adoption problem

Will TradFi make crypto better or create more problems than it solves?

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Risk management is paramount

Subtle decisions by risk curators saved Aave from significant turmoil

by Luke Leasure /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Institutional Bitcoin DeFi initiative launched on Rootstock

The new Rootstock Institutional unit aims to connect professional investors to Bitcoin-native yield and liquidity strategies anchored in BTC’s security layer

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

DOJ seeks forfeiture of more than $14B in bitcoin tied to global fraud ring

DOJ files record civil forfeiture against more than 127,000 BTC linked to scam activity

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Crown raises $8.1M to launch BRLV, a Brazilian real-backed stablecoin

Framework Ventures leads Crown’s $8.1 million seed round to fund BRLV, a fully backed Brazilian real stablecoin with institutional yield features.

by Blockworks /