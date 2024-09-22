Citi

Business

Crypto Hiring: VC vet joins Abra board; Citi exec jumps ship

In case you missed it, Tether added a government affairs head, while a blockchain-powered real estate platform hired an ex-SEC commissioner

by Ben Strack /
Business

Citi the latest TradFi player to test out asset tokenization

Banking giant brings a Wellington Management-issued private equity fund onto Avalanche’s Spruce subnet as part of a proof of concept

by Ben Strack /
Web3

74% of firms surveyed are exploring DLT and digital assets: Citi

87% of those surveyed believe digital money, like a CBDC, could be viable before 2026

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Citi Downgrades Coinbase, but What Do Other Analysts Think?

Analyst price targets for the stock vary as Coinbase has looked to combat the SEC and expand globally

by Ben Strack /
Finance

JPMorgan, Citi, HSBC Still Welcome Crypto Clients

Crypto companies need banks for reasons including custody and settlement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Citi Nabs Crypto Leaders for Treasury and Trade Solutions Unit

Digital assets are “key” to Citi’s goal of enabling bank and its clients to compete in today’s digital world

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Former Citi Execs Unveil Crypto Investment Firm

Alex Kriete and Greg Girasole announced the venture, called Motus Capital Management, on Thursday

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Citi Projects Metaverse To Capture Five Billion Users and up to $13 Trillion

Interoperability, or compatibility, between blockchains is key to a multi-chain future that will propel the metaverse, according to Citi

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Citi Director Leaves To Start Own Crypto Company

The former co-head of digital assets said he wanted to assist in the maturation of the crypto market via a new venture

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Citi Veteran Leaves Wall Street to Launch $1.5B Blockchain and Digital Assets Fund

The New York-based business will make venture investments in crypto companies, trade digital assets and create a “play-to-earn strategy” in the gaming space.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Announcements

Citi Looking to Fill 100 New Digital Asset-Related Roles

Company’s institutional client group names leader to newly created position dedicated to crypto space

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Citi Sets Bullish Price Target for Coinbase

Analyst Peter Christiansen at the bank says investors should “buy crypto’s general store.”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

TVL Across All Chains Hits All-time High, SOL and LINK Outperform: Markets Wrap

Total value locked (TVL) across all chains hit an all time high, crypto investment products see record inflows, SOL and LINK outperform the market.

by Sam Martin /
Finance

Citi CEO Fraser: ‘We’re Building the Infrastructure for Retail, Real-time Payments’

Despite Fraser’s certainty that digital assets will be part of the future of financial services, Citigroup is proceeding with caution in the space due to regulatory uncertainty.

by Liz Coyne /
DeFi

Citi Leads $15M Investment into Digital Asset Company Amberdata

Amberdata plans to expand its research and development further into decentralized exchanges, DeFi and understanding money flows in stablecoins, the CEO said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Citi Considering Trading Bitcoin Futures

Global bank considering such products for certain clients given the strong regulatory frameworks they operate under.

by Ben Strack /

