Finance

Citi to pilot private blockchain services for institutional clients

JPMorgan is showing interest in similar solutions, but is still in the early exploration stage

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Celsius Clashes With Lawyers Over Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Report

Celsius execs believe most users would prefer the troubled cryptocurrency lender avoid the uphill task of bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Calls on Citigroup for Options After Liquidity Squeeze, Report Says

The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Celsius Recruits Royal Bank of Canada Vet as CFO After Arrest of Predecessor

The firm’s past CFO Yaron Shalem was suspended from Celsius in November 2021, after he was arrested in Israel on allegations of money laundering, Blockworks reported

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Citi CEO Fraser: ‘We’re Building the Infrastructure for Retail, Real-time Payments’

Despite Fraser’s certainty that digital assets will be part of the future of financial services, Citigroup is proceeding with caution in the space due to regulatory uncertainty.

by Liz Coyne /

