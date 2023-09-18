Citigroup
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Citigroup.
JPMorgan is showing interest in similar solutions, but is still in the early exploration stage
by James Cirrone /
Celsius execs believe most users would prefer the troubled cryptocurrency lender avoid the uphill task of bankruptcy
The traditional bank has been hired in an advisory role to lay out potential financing options for Celsius
The firm’s past CFO Yaron Shalem was suspended from Celsius in November 2021, after he was arrested in Israel on allegations of money laundering, Blockworks reported
by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Despite Fraser’s certainty that digital assets will be part of the future of financial services, Citigroup is proceeding with caution in the space due to regulatory uncertainty.
by Liz Coyne /