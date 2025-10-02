CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion

The derivatives giant will extend futures and options access to round-the-clock trading in early 2026

by Blockworks /
article-image

gg5795/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

CME Group, the leading US derivatives exchange, announced it will begin offering 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026, pending a regulatory review.

Under the plan, CME’s cryptocurrency products will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform with only a two-hour weekend maintenance period. Transactions executed during holidays or over weekends will carry the following business day’s trade date, with clearing and settlement also processed on that timeline.

“While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.”

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The potential expansion comes on the heels of record volumes in CME’s crypto segment. In its latest market statistics, also published today, CME reported a record average daily volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2025, representing about $14.1 billion in notional value. Ether futures reached a quarterly record of 236,000 contracts, while Micro Ether futures set a record of 209,000 contracts.

In September alone, cryptocurrency ADV hit 309,000 contracts, with Micro Ether futures surging 472% year over year. These gains underscore the deepening role of digital assets within CME’s broader portfolio, which also saw strong growth in US Treasury, equity index, and metals trading.

If implemented as planned, the shift will reduce traders’ reliance on offshore venues for weekend and overnight risk management. It also signals CME’s intent to capture a greater share of institutional crypto derivatives activity within regulated US markets, though the change will require infrastructure adjustments in clearing, margin, and settlement to handle continuous operations.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Markets

Ethereum ETF momentum collapses after record August

ETH ETF inflows fell in a 92% drop that highlights the fragility of demand as flows mirror price action

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Uncategorized

Lava raises $17.5M and launches bitcoin-backed lending platform

Crypto lender introduces overcollateralized bitcoin loans with USD yields as new investors join its funding round

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum Foundation names leaders for privacy research cluster

New appointments aim to coordinate privacy projects across Ethereum, advancing cryptographic tools and secure scaling

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Perps competition heats up

The market remains rangebound and perps gain popularity

by Boccaccio /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Upcoming ETFs, evolving indexes to mark new chapter for crypto investing  

Hashdex CIO says firm’s crypto index fund could one day hold 200 assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

CoinShares to acquire Bastion in push for active crypto funds

The deal seeks to boost CoinShares’ US expansion and integrates Bastion’s quantitative strategies into its digital asset platform

by Blockworks /