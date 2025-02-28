CME Group

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned CME solana futures could boost ETF approval odds

CME’s planned product stands to give sophisticated investors a better way to manage volatility in a growing market

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

SOL, XRP futures coming? And what about a DOGE ETF?

CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

CME data suggests institutions are field-testing new crypto moves

CME’s large bitcoin contracts are so big that investors are turning to micro bitcoin contracts

by Katherine Ross /
Education

ETFs helped ‘legitimize’ bitcoin ahead of halving: Q&A

CME’s Giovanni Vicioso sat down with Blockworks ahead of the halving to discuss bitcoin ETFs and BTC ahead of the April halving

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

CME Group expands bitcoin, ether reference rates to Asia

37% of CME Group’s total crypto volume has traded outside of US hours, with 11% coming from the APAC region

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group still hot on crypto after rocky 2022

Institutions are interested in the technology behind digital assets and blockchains, including tokenization, CME’s head of crypto told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin open interest jumps 25% since BlackRock ETF filing

Bitcoin open interest has reached levels not seen since May 2022, just before Terra’s implosion destroyed market confidence

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

CME Group to add ether/bitcoin ratio futures in July pending regulatory approval

The addition of the ratio futures is just the latest crypto-based move the derivatives marketplace has made this year

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

CME Group Set to Expand ETH, BTC Derivatives Product Expiries

Upcoming offering to help clients better manage short-term bitcoin and ether price risk amid “heightened market volatility,” company executive says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group To Offer Retail Traders New Way To Bet on BTC Direction

Upcoming product would allow investors to trade their view on bitcoin’s closing price throughout the day

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

CME Plots More DeFi Products Despite Broader Crypto Carnage

Benchmarks focused on Aave, Curve and Synthetix to offer institutions and others transparency and price discovery

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group To Offer Options on Ether Futures

Launch slated for Sept. 12 follows high interest in ether futures ahead of the Merge

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group Rolling Out First Euro-settled Crypto Derivatives

The derivatives marketplace is set to introduce euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures Aug. 29

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

CME Notches Record Crypto Derivative Trades in Q2

The derivatives exchange reports a record average daily open interest across crypto products, despite a volatile market

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

CME Group To Roll Out Micro Bitcoin, Ether Options

Set to go live on March 28, the options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their underlying tokens

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Kelly Intelligence Plans Ethereum Futures ETF

Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group Plots Launch of Micro Ether Futures

Upcoming offering to make futures contracts accessible to a broader range of clients.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

When Could an Ethereum Futures ETF Hit the US Market?

SEC will likely wait for more liquidity, see how bitcoin futures ETFs operate before approving ETH products, industry watchers say.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Citi Considering Trading Bitcoin Futures

Global bank considering such products for certain clients given the strong regulatory frameworks they operate under.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CME Group: Investors Are Still Hungry for Bitcoin

CME Group launched its micro future option in early May 2021 after receiving feedback from users that the original bitcoin futures contracts were too large.

by Casey Wagner /

