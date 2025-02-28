CME Group
CME’s planned product stands to give sophisticated investors a better way to manage volatility in a growing market
CME Group’s inadvertent glimpse into possible product plans comes as crypto ETF filings have accelerated in recent weeks
CME’s large bitcoin contracts are so big that investors are turning to micro bitcoin contracts
CME’s Giovanni Vicioso sat down with Blockworks ahead of the halving to discuss bitcoin ETFs and BTC ahead of the April halving
37% of CME Group’s total crypto volume has traded outside of US hours, with 11% coming from the APAC region
Institutions are interested in the technology behind digital assets and blockchains, including tokenization, CME’s head of crypto told Blockworks
Bitcoin open interest has reached levels not seen since May 2022, just before Terra’s implosion destroyed market confidence
The addition of the ratio futures is just the latest crypto-based move the derivatives marketplace has made this year
Upcoming offering to help clients better manage short-term bitcoin and ether price risk amid “heightened market volatility,” company executive says
Upcoming product would allow investors to trade their view on bitcoin’s closing price throughout the day
Benchmarks focused on Aave, Curve and Synthetix to offer institutions and others transparency and price discovery
Launch slated for Sept. 12 follows high interest in ether futures ahead of the Merge
The derivatives marketplace is set to introduce euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures Aug. 29
The derivatives exchange reports a record average daily open interest across crypto products, despite a volatile market
Set to go live on March 28, the options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their underlying tokens
Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.
Upcoming offering to make futures contracts accessible to a broader range of clients.
SEC will likely wait for more liquidity, see how bitcoin futures ETFs operate before approving ETH products, industry watchers say.
Global bank considering such products for certain clients given the strong regulatory frameworks they operate under.
CME Group launched its micro future option in early May 2021 after receiving feedback from users that the original bitcoin futures contracts were too large.