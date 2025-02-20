Derivatives

Empire NewsletterMarkets

What’s behind ‘bearish’ altcoin action: Amberdata

Even before LIBRA, altcoins were having a rough start to the year

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Risky business? Transparency in BTC-backed derivatives

SolvBTC has been under scrutiny leading up to the launch of its token, highlighting the liquidity risks of BTC derivatives

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

How 2024 set up the latest crypto M&A deal

Digital asset prime broker FalconX bought trading firm Arbelos Markets

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

A Binance-like experience with decentralized settlement

Extended is ramping up its hybrid derivatives exchange with a key offering

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Synthetix perps DEX acquires Kwenta to unify ‘strategic priorities’ of both protocols

As part of SIP-411, KWENTA tokens will be redeemable for SNX and subsequently deprecated

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Leveraged Polymarket bet derivatives are coming

At least one onchain orderbook-style perp market will launch next month

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

D8X protocol brings novel futures exchange to Arbitrum

Partnering with EtherFi and Angle, the fully on-chain perp DEX features bespoke collateral

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Wrap: Arbelos raises $28M for derivatives-focused exchange

Plus, zk startup Lagrange scores $13.2 million and an agricultural tokenization protocol announces funding

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

StaFi deploys liquid staking as a service testnet

StaFi’s latest testnet launch is the first step in its grand rebrand strategy to become a liquid staking service provider

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Funding Wrap: Investor focus shifts to layer-2s

Plus, derivatives are growing in popularity, and a16z Crypto has a new way for LPs to invest

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Keep getting liquidated? DeFi newcomer Passage wants to help

Passage offers 2-day predictions markets for volatility bets with a simple design

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

The 3 biggest DeFi innovations of 2023

As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Dydx V3 hit by ‘targeted attack,’ linked to YFI price manipulation

User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Bitcoin volatility explodes, reflecting ‘short squeeze,’ bullish options bets

The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

CME says Q3 open interest for bitcoin, ether derivatives hit all time highs

Futures and options contracts for bitcoin and ethereum are soared in Q3 as institutions continue to grow more interested

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

SynFutures raises $22 million, introduces public testnet for v3

This latest funding round will be used for product development and multichain expansion

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DYdX founder touts ‘tailor-made’ decentralized derivatives market

High volume and high speed — two desirable characteristics that rarely find themselves in the same room as blockchain technology

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Coinbase’s international exchange opens futures to retail

Non-US retail traders can check if they’re eligible for perpetual futures trading on Coinbase Advanced from Sept. 28, with trading to begin soon

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Genesis to ‘voluntarily’ close trading services across all business entities

The company cites “business reasons” for no longer offering trading services via its British Virgin Islands-based subsidiary, according to a Thursday memo to clients

by Ben Strack /
DeFiPolicy

DeFi projects charged by CFTC over crypto derivatives

ZeroEx, the developer of 0x Procotol, alongside Opyn and Deridex are ordered to cease and desist from further alleged violations against the Commodity Exchange Act

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Australian securities regulator calls for improvement in retail crypto derivatives

The regulator is concerned issuers are offering unregulated digital assets alongside regulated financial products, which may confuse retail investors

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Sponsored

The crypto investor’s guide to perpetual swaps

Perps offer powerful advantages to qualified traders seeking to dominate both sides of crypto’s volatile market

by Bart Hillerich /
Finance

Binance, CEO Zhao flag motion to dismiss CFTC lawsuit

Binance intends to file a motion to dismiss a CFTC lawsuit, which alleges it knowingly allowed US-based traders access to crypto derivatives

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

FalconX leverages BlackRock’s index provider for crypto derivatives

FalconX said its products will encompass swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards, intended to provide exposure settled against reference rates from CF Benchmarks

by Sebastian Sinclair /

