Even before LIBRA, altcoins were having a rough start to the year
SolvBTC has been under scrutiny leading up to the launch of its token, highlighting the liquidity risks of BTC derivatives
Digital asset prime broker FalconX bought trading firm Arbelos Markets
Extended is ramping up its hybrid derivatives exchange with a key offering
As part of SIP-411, KWENTA tokens will be redeemable for SNX and subsequently deprecated
At least one onchain orderbook-style perp market will launch next month
Partnering with EtherFi and Angle, the fully on-chain perp DEX features bespoke collateral
Plus, zk startup Lagrange scores $13.2 million and an agricultural tokenization protocol announces funding
StaFi’s latest testnet launch is the first step in its grand rebrand strategy to become a liquid staking service provider
Plus, derivatives are growing in popularity, and a16z Crypto has a new way for LPs to invest
Passage offers 2-day predictions markets for volatility bets with a simple design
As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year
User funds are not affected by the attack, but the DEX’s insurance fund lost around $9 million, dYdX founder Antonio Juliano says
The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves
Futures and options contracts for bitcoin and ethereum are soared in Q3 as institutions continue to grow more interested
This latest funding round will be used for product development and multichain expansion
High volume and high speed — two desirable characteristics that rarely find themselves in the same room as blockchain technology
Non-US retail traders can check if they’re eligible for perpetual futures trading on Coinbase Advanced from Sept. 28, with trading to begin soon
The company cites “business reasons” for no longer offering trading services via its British Virgin Islands-based subsidiary, according to a Thursday memo to clients
ZeroEx, the developer of 0x Procotol, alongside Opyn and Deridex are ordered to cease and desist from further alleged violations against the Commodity Exchange Act
The regulator is concerned issuers are offering unregulated digital assets alongside regulated financial products, which may confuse retail investors
Perps offer powerful advantages to qualified traders seeking to dominate both sides of crypto’s volatile market
Binance intends to file a motion to dismiss a CFTC lawsuit, which alleges it knowingly allowed US-based traders access to crypto derivatives
FalconX said its products will encompass swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards, intended to provide exposure settled against reference rates from CF Benchmarks