PayPay takes stake in Binance Japan to merge crypto and cashless payments

The deal gives PayPay a 40% stake in Binance Japan, linking digital assets with Japan’s largest mobile payment network

by Blockworks /
article-image

beeboys/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Binance Japan and PayPay announced on October 9, 2025, that they have entered a capital and business alliance aimed at merging cryptocurrency services with Japan’s leading cashless payment platform.

As part of the agreement, PayPay acquired a 40% equity stake in Binance Japan, signaling a strategic effort to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial ecosystems. The collaboration seeks to create seamless user experiences that bridge crypto and fiat transactions across PayPay’s network of over 70 million users in Japan.

Initial initiatives under discussion include allowing purchases of cryptocurrencies through “PayPay Money” within the Binance Japan app and enabling crypto-to-fiat withdrawals into PayPay accounts. The companies described the move as a step toward a “new financial experience” that unites blockchain infrastructure with everyday digital payments.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Binance Japan CEO Takeshi Chino said the partnership marks “an important step toward Japan’s digital finance future,” highlighting plans to expand Web3 adoption through accessible payment tools. PayPay’s Financial Strategy Head Masayoshi Yanase emphasized the firm’s focus on offering secure, user-friendly solutions for crypto transactions integrated into PayPay’s platform.

Binance Japan has operated under the registration of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau as a licensed crypto asset exchange since August 2023, providing spot trading and lending services. 

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).jpg

Research

Programmable Privacy Landscape

As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

BusinessDeFi

Jupiter launches JupUSD stablecoin with Ethena Labs on Solana

Jupiter’s ecosystem will gain a native stablecoin, JupUSD, built with Ethena Labs’ infrastructure and backed by USDtb and USDe

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Decentralized content delivery network Pipe launches mainnet

Pipe’s testnet has delivered 60+ PB of data across ~290,000 Point of Presence (PoP) nodes

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV

375ai will hold TGE at the end of the month, CEO Harry Dewhirst told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants

Block’s subsidiary adds direct Bitcoin integration and AI-powered ordering tools for small businesses seeking streamlined transactions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Plume Network to acquire Dinero in effort to expand institutional DeFi yields

The deal integrates Dinero’s staking suite into Plume’s real-world asset platform as it gains SEC transfer agent status

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Coinbase gains New York approval to offer crypto staking

The state’s decision opens staking access to New Yorkers, signaling a regulatory shift toward broader crypto participation

by Blockworks /