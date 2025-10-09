PayPay takes stake in Binance Japan to merge crypto and cashless payments

Binance Japan and PayPay announced on October 9, 2025, that they have entered a capital and business alliance aimed at merging cryptocurrency services with Japan’s leading cashless payment platform.

As part of the agreement, PayPay acquired a 40% equity stake in Binance Japan, signaling a strategic effort to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial ecosystems. The collaboration seeks to create seamless user experiences that bridge crypto and fiat transactions across PayPay’s network of over 70 million users in Japan.

Initial initiatives under discussion include allowing purchases of cryptocurrencies through “PayPay Money” within the Binance Japan app and enabling crypto-to-fiat withdrawals into PayPay accounts. The companies described the move as a step toward a “new financial experience” that unites blockchain infrastructure with everyday digital payments.

Binance Japan CEO Takeshi Chino said the partnership marks “an important step toward Japan’s digital finance future,” highlighting plans to expand Web3 adoption through accessible payment tools. PayPay’s Financial Strategy Head Masayoshi Yanase emphasized the firm’s focus on offering secure, user-friendly solutions for crypto transactions integrated into PayPay’s platform.

Binance Japan has operated under the registration of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau as a licensed crypto asset exchange since August 2023, providing spot trading and lending services.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

