Japan

There are a total of 37 articles associated with Japan.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

FX lessons from Brent Donnelly 

FX volatility is believed to be the key exhaust valve of Trump’s tariff and trade policy this year

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

A look at central bank rate decisions around the world

How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Japanese crypto exchange reports bitcoin theft worth $305M

DMM Bitcoin said customer bitcoin deposits “will be fully guaranteed” in the wake of the hack

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Finance

World’s largest pension fund is considering investing in bitcoin

Japan’s government pension fund will explore investments in “illiquidity assets,” including forests, farmland, gold and bitcoin

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Japan’s crypto policy takes a positive step forward

A proposal to allow venture firms to own cryptoassets, first put forward last year, moves closer to law

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Japan to let startups raise VC funding via digital assets: Nikkei

The proposed regulation would include digital assets among the existing investment options for VC firms targeting emerging crypto startups

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Japan’s largest banks team up to bring stablecoins to Cosmos

TOKI and Noble will work with Progmat, a project launched by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, to bring Japanese stablecoins to Cosmos

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Japan’s New Stablecoin Framework Could Spur US To Act

As Japan takes important step forward on stablecoins, industry participants say, proposed US laws around such crypto assets remain in flux

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

7 Banks, Including Fed, Pen Paper on Possible CBDC Implementation

Some of the banks are getting to a point where “they may decide” for or against CBDC implementation

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Japan to Tighten Crypto Anti-Money Laundering Rules Next Month

Japan has continued to ratchet up its standards on crypto regulation for roughly two years in response to criticisms levied against it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Japanese Political Faction Signals Potential Thaw in Crypto Winter

Improved accounting practices and DAO friendly legislations are just some of the proposed changes

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

G7 Members Likely To Discuss Stricter Crypto Regulation in May

Discussions will commence just days before the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and will involve talks surrounding the risks digital assets pose to the global financial system

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Japan’s Fujitsu Files Trademark for Crypto Services

Fujitsu is among other prominent Japanese companies that recently announced their intention to create a Japan Metaverse Economic Zone

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Japan Gets Its Own ‘Metaverse Economic Zone,’ With Help From Fujitsu

Mitsubishi, Fujitsu and Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) are just some of the big names involved

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

BitFlyer Founder Eyes Return as CEO

The move comes in response to a dispute with current management and other shareholders over control of the company

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

FTX Japan Becomes First in Group To Resume Withdrawals

Withdrawals were expected to reopen Tuesday, marking a small win for Japan’s financial regulator which implemented tough measures to protect clients in January

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

CBDCs Are Gaining Steam, Though Results May Vary

Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Toyota Tests Developer Skills on Popular Japanese Blockchain

A global online hackathon, sponsored by Toyota, aims to produce “intra-company DAO support tools” for the auto giant

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase Follows Kraken to Japan Exit

“Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country,” the exchange said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Japan’s Square Enix Circles Blockchain Gaming Investment

Game publisher Square Enix wants to take stakes in businesses based either in Japan or abroad despite a turbulent year for the tech industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Binance Seizes FTX Bankruptcy To Expand Into Japan — Again

Binance is hoping to reinforce its status as the dominant digital asset exchange with its latest acquisition

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Nomura Unit Preparing To Trade Crypto, Boost Staff by 45%

“It’s taken a while, a lot of work, and we’ve got to a point now where the firm is a strong believer,” CEO Jez Mohideen told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Japan-based Crypto Businesses Warned of Possible Cyberattack Threat

Crypto companies in Japan asked to defend against hacks from North Korea’s Lazarus group

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital

Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.