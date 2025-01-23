Japan
FX volatility is believed to be the key exhaust valve of Trump’s tariff and trade policy this year
How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?
DMM Bitcoin said customer bitcoin deposits “will be fully guaranteed” in the wake of the hack
Japan’s government pension fund will explore investments in “illiquidity assets,” including forests, farmland, gold and bitcoin
A proposal to allow venture firms to own cryptoassets, first put forward last year, moves closer to law
The proposed regulation would include digital assets among the existing investment options for VC firms targeting emerging crypto startups
TOKI and Noble will work with Progmat, a project launched by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, to bring Japanese stablecoins to Cosmos
As Japan takes important step forward on stablecoins, industry participants say, proposed US laws around such crypto assets remain in flux
Some of the banks are getting to a point where “they may decide” for or against CBDC implementation
Japan has continued to ratchet up its standards on crypto regulation for roughly two years in response to criticisms levied against it
Improved accounting practices and DAO friendly legislations are just some of the proposed changes
Discussions will commence just days before the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and will involve talks surrounding the risks digital assets pose to the global financial system
Fujitsu is among other prominent Japanese companies that recently announced their intention to create a Japan Metaverse Economic Zone
Mitsubishi, Fujitsu and Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) are just some of the big names involved
The move comes in response to a dispute with current management and other shareholders over control of the company
Withdrawals were expected to reopen Tuesday, marking a small win for Japan’s financial regulator which implemented tough measures to protect clients in January
Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”
A global online hackathon, sponsored by Toyota, aims to produce “intra-company DAO support tools” for the auto giant
“Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country,” the exchange said
Game publisher Square Enix wants to take stakes in businesses based either in Japan or abroad despite a turbulent year for the tech industry
Binance is hoping to reinforce its status as the dominant digital asset exchange with its latest acquisition
“It’s taken a while, a lot of work, and we’ve got to a point now where the firm is a strong believer,” CEO Jez Mohideen told Blockworks
Crypto companies in Japan asked to defend against hacks from North Korea’s Lazarus group
Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months