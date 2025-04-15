Binance

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017, has become one of the most prominent and influential players in the blockchain and digital asset industry. With a user-friendly platform, extensive range of trading pairs, and robust security features, Binance has attracted millions of users from around the world. The exchange has also expanded its services to include various blockchain-related products, including a decentralized exchange and a platform for creating and launching digital assets. In a rapidly evolving industry with continuous news and developments, staying informed is crucial. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Binance and other major players in the cryptocurrency exchange space, and stay up-to-date on the ever-changing world of blockchain and digital assets.
Business

Movement Labs, Foundation conducts ‘investigation’ into ‘market maker abnormalities’

Movement is “conducting an internal investigation stemming from recent events,” according to a company Slack message

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Justin Sun’s allegations of FDUSD insolvency cause 9% depeg

The Binance-affiliated stablecoin lost about $200M of market capitalization

by Donovan Choy /
The DropWeb3

Off The Grid confidential letter sparks speculation around tokenomics

Some believe the game is offering investors refunds amidst changes to when GUN tokens can be unlocked

by Kate Irwin /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

HyperLiquid faced a ‘tough situation’: Blockworks Research

Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Movement Labs draws scrutiny following Binance’s market maker investigation

Movement Labs is once again at the core of some criticism after it declined to name a market maker offboarded by Binance

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

BitGo to custody reserves of World Liberty Financial’s USD1 

The forthcoming stablecoin was praised by BitGo’s Mike Bleshe as an advancement in “institutional-ready digital assets”

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

What the Binance and SEC’s temporary ceasefire means for other crypto cases

The SEC and Binance filed a joint motion to temporarily stay the case

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why major exchange listings may soon be considered bearish

Listings on Binance and Coinbase were once widely considered good for coin prices

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Binance hasn’t slowed since CZ — neither have the memecoin launches

Binance’s relationship with memecoins is still going strong

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bitcoin goes up when CZ tweets ‘gm’: A theory

Bitcoin nears $100k two weeks after CZ tweeted gm. Coincidence?

by David Canellis /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Binance and Coinbase are pocketing a lot of SOL

The two largest crypto exchanges respectively run the second- and sixth-largest Solana validators

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Funding Roundup: Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

“BIO can be thought of as a Y Combinator for onchain Science,” Binance said in a statement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan headed home after 8-month detention in Nigeria

Gambaryan can now leave Nigeria to seek medical attention

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan denied bail in Nigeria

Former IRS agent and Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan will remain imprisoned in Nigeria’s Kuje prison

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase, Bybit see changes; leaders step away

A former Binance executive is set to help Bybit with compliance, while a Coinbase leader expands his role

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Imprisoned Binance exec a ‘legendary’ crypto crime investigator

And could BitGo’s offering dump the entire stablecoin market on its head?

by Katherine Ross /
People

Former Binance CEO hints at potential next steps

Changpeng Zhao was released from his four-month sentence on Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Transparency isn’t a gimmick — it’s crypto’s most valuable asset

TrueUSD skeptics were vindicated by a recent SEC settlement, which painted a sad picture of the state of due diligence

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Coinbase and Binance listings may be bullish — but usually not for long

Dozens of cryptocurrencies have hit major exchanges this year. But it’s a tough market out there.

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Major exchange listings may not be so bullish after all

Plus, Polymarket is looking poised to hit a $1 billion market for its US election outcome

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Rep. Hill calls continued detainment of Binance executive ‘outrageous’

Tigran Gambaryan’s health appears to suffer as Nigerian trial continues

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Is ‘pervasive quiet quitting’ crypto’s latest trend?

To put it quite frankly, folks are struggling to see a catalyst on the horizon

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Is mass adoption still crypto’s most important goal?

While blockspace is becoming cheaper, app developers are still limited by how many transactions can be processed at any one time

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum is primed to add Binance, Bitget, Bybit as partners

Plus, Solana’s validators are seeing their revenue sources change during this Solana cycle

by Jeff Albus&Jack Kubinec /

