Binance

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017, has become one of the most prominent and influential players in the blockchain and digital asset industry. With a user-friendly platform, extensive range of trading pairs, and robust security features, Binance has attracted millions of users from around the world. The exchange has also expanded its services to include various blockchain-related products, including a decentralized exchange and a platform for creating and launching digital assets.