Binance
Movement is “conducting an internal investigation stemming from recent events,” according to a company Slack message
The Binance-affiliated stablecoin lost about $200M of market capitalization
Some believe the game is offering investors refunds amidst changes to when GUN tokens can be unlocked
Blockworks Research analyst Boccaccio explains the HyperLiquid controversy and why they need to adjust risk and margin
Movement Labs is once again at the core of some criticism after it declined to name a market maker offboarded by Binance
The forthcoming stablecoin was praised by BitGo’s Mike Bleshe as an advancement in “institutional-ready digital assets”
The SEC and Binance filed a joint motion to temporarily stay the case
Listings on Binance and Coinbase were once widely considered good for coin prices
Binance’s relationship with memecoins is still going strong
Bitcoin nears $100k two weeks after CZ tweeted gm. Coincidence?
The two largest crypto exchanges respectively run the second- and sixth-largest Solana validators
“BIO can be thought of as a Y Combinator for onchain Science,” Binance said in a statement
Gambaryan can now leave Nigeria to seek medical attention
Former IRS agent and Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan will remain imprisoned in Nigeria’s Kuje prison
A former Binance executive is set to help Bybit with compliance, while a Coinbase leader expands his role
And could BitGo’s offering dump the entire stablecoin market on its head?
Changpeng Zhao was released from his four-month sentence on Friday
TrueUSD skeptics were vindicated by a recent SEC settlement, which painted a sad picture of the state of due diligence
Dozens of cryptocurrencies have hit major exchanges this year. But it’s a tough market out there.
Plus, Polymarket is looking poised to hit a $1 billion market for its US election outcome
Tigran Gambaryan’s health appears to suffer as Nigerian trial continues
To put it quite frankly, folks are struggling to see a catalyst on the horizon
While blockspace is becoming cheaper, app developers are still limited by how many transactions can be processed at any one time
Plus, Solana’s validators are seeing their revenue sources change during this Solana cycle