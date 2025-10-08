Bullish partners with Deutsche Bank for institutional fiat access

The partnership integrates Deutsche Bank’s payment rails with Bullish’s regulated exchange, streamlining fiat operations for institutional traders

Bullish, the institutionally focused digital asset platform, announced a partnership with Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, set to expand fiat banking integration for its global exchange clients.

The collaboration will see Deutsche Bank provide corporate banking services, including real-time fiat deposits, withdrawals, and reconciliation tools, for Bullish’s operations regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Germany’s BaFin. The integration will leverage APIs for instant payments and enhanced reporting, aligning with growing institutional demand for secure and compliant crypto–fiat infrastructure.

Bullish President Chris Tyrer said the deal strengthens the company’s banking network and offers clients more efficient on- and off-ramp access. Deutsche Bank’s Head of Merchant Solutions, Kilian Thalhammer, described the move as part of the bank’s strategy to act as a “Global Hausbank” for digital finance, emphasizing security and transparency.

Since launching in 2021, Bullish has processed over $1.5 trillion in cumulative volume and currently ranks among the top ten global exchanges by spot volume in Bitcoin and Ether. Its regulatory reach spans the US, EU, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar, positioning it as a leading exchange bridging traditional and digital finance.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

