Deutsche Bank

Business

Deutsche Bank puts ZKsync in the zeitgeist

The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Taurus expands Europe footprint after Deutsche Bank link-up

The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Financial giant Deutsche Bank eyes crypto custody, tokenization

“We expect to see more and more traditional assets and cash payments eventually come on-chain,” bank executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Finance

TradFi firms wading deeper into crypto waters despite regulatory uncertainty

BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, Citadel Securities among those undeterred by SEC crackdown — and could look to use its muscle to help shape segment

by Ben Strack&James Cirrone /
Business

Deutsche Bank seeks crypto custody license approval in Germany

Deutsche Bank is looking to grow its digital assets and custody business

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

‘Landmark Transactions’ To Come After Credit Suisse Deal, Taurus Exec Says

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank took part in a $65 million Taurus round as the firm is eyeing an expansion across Europe, Asia

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Deutsche Bank: Instagram’s NFT Efforts Could Lead to Mainstream Adoption

The move by the tech giant could “legitimize NFTs,” Deutsche Bank said in a report

by Morgan Chittum /

