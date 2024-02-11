Mark Cuban

Web3

Web3 Watch: Farcaster’s most popular posts are NFT and altcoin promos

Plus, NBA faces lawsuit over Voyager marketing, and ‘Nobody’ NFT collection books significant volume

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Mark Cuban loses nearly $900k on MetaMask fake

Mark Cuban believes he installed a counterfeit MetaMask wallet, potentially exploited by a scammer to pilfer his cryptocurrency

by Shalini Nagarajan&Macauley Peterson /
People

Lawyers in Voyager Case Engaged in ‘Reckless Conduct,’ Mark Cuban Says

Mark Cuban seeks “reasonable” attorneys’ fees and costs

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Mark Cuban Accuses Plaintiffs Suing Him of ‘Forum Shopping and Gamesmanship’

Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban have asked the court to move the Voyager-related suit to the Northern District of Texas

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Mark Cuban To Be Deposed Next Month in Voyager ‘Ponzi’ Suit

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be deposed with two employees as he defends against a lawsuit likening Voyager to a Ponzi scheme

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Lawsuit Likens Voyager to Ponzi, Sues Mark Cuban For Promotion

Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich and the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA team owned by Mark Cuban, were also named in the class-action lawsuit

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Markets

Voyager Digital Partners with Dallas Mavericks

Five-year agreement to focus on educating people about the ease and benefits of crypto investing.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Steady Before Options Expiry: Markets Wrap

At the $50,000 strike price, there is a huge open interest in bitcoin options expiry on Friday.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Bitcoin Stalls, Equities Advance Ahead Fed’s Jackson Hole Summit: Markets Wrap

“Watching bitcoin over the past week has been something akin to penalty shootouts,” YIELD founder Tim Frost said. “Just when it seems it’s made it clean past the $50,000 mark, all of a sudden it’s behind again.”

by Morgan Chittum /

