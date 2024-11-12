Zac Cheah is the CEO of Pundi X and founder of Pundi AI. Prior, he was the Chief Evangelist Officer of Opera China and Chairperson of W3C Interest Group in Beijing and Oslo. Pundi X has been deploying a blockchain-based point-of-sale (POS) solution and solidifying partnerships with governments, payment companies and retailers to accept crypto payment with AI-powered solutions. Pundi X was selected as one of the top 50 Innovative Fintech Startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 Ventures, cool vendors in the blockchain business by Gartner, and one of the top 10 Fintech leaders by the Singapore Fintech Association in 2019.