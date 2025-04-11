wallets
Kevin Rose said embedded wallets are a Digg feature “worth having there from day one”
Bitcoin’s distribution raises questions of scarcity and the fate of “lost” coins
Turns out that owning the end-user via a crypto wallet is quite a prosperous business
A look at software wallet Exodus may show how an SEC shakeup could have a real impact on industry companies
Firm known for crypto hardware wallets set to bring another touchscreen option to consumers
Also, a new non-custodial wallet on the scene lets you transfer digital assets through a simple link
The plugin has created $50 million in payments volume since launching
The race is on to create an easy-onboarding wallet for Solana users
The asset management platform announced a $10 million Series A
The DOJ is alleging that wallet developers should be charged with unlicensed money transmission
Plus, Movement Labs bags $38M and a wallet provider scores $15M
Wallets still have a long way to go before they can be recognized as a trustful financial tool for the everyday person
Institutional wallets and better user interfaces for big corporations remain a priority for some startups
The platform has integrated with apps including OpenSea and is coming off an $18 million Series A in November
Solana claimants and users of Ledger and Trezor have to jump through hoops
The partnership comes as MetaMask continues its multichain march and Robinhood prepares to announce earnings
It is important to note that ownership of a DNS domain ultimately rests with the registrar
They say money never sleeps. In crypto, that means the phishers, fraudsters and other cyberbaddies are also always working
The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval
More than 960,000 smart accounts were created in Q4 of 2023
Crypto products and partnerships continue to emerge from the payments giant
As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year
Making the jump from FinTech to Web3, Hannes Graah’s out to solve Web3 wallet pain points
These new recovery features will enable users to back up their wallet keys with multiple recovery solutions of their choice