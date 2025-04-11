wallets

There are a total of 81 articles associated with wallets.
BusinessThe Drop

The new Digg is using crypto rails for accounts, wallets

Kevin Rose said embedded wallets are a Digg feature “worth having there from day one”

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The myth of ‘lost bitcoin’ in the age of quantum computing

Bitcoin’s distribution raises questions of scarcity and the fate of “lost” coins

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The battle for wallet supremacy is underway

Turns out that owning the end-user via a crypto wallet is quite a prosperous business

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A post-election check-in on a crypto firm still trying to go public

A look at software wallet Exodus may show how an SEC shakeup could have a real impact on industry companies

by Ben Strack /
Business

Ledger doubles down with second touchscreen-focused product

Firm known for crypto hardware wallets set to bring another touchscreen option to consumers

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Are traders rotating out of SOL?

Also, a new non-custodial wallet on the scene lets you transfer digital assets through a simple link

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Helio upgrades its Solana Pay plugin for Shopify

The plugin has created $50 million in payments volume since launching

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Fuse aims to become the SVM’s choice smart wallet

The race is on to create an easy-onboarding wallet for Solana users

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Squads raises $10M amid smart accounts shift

The asset management platform announced a $10 million Series A

by Michael McSweeney&Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The DOJ’s about-face on money transmitters

The DOJ is alleging that wallet developers should be charged with unlicensed money transmission

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Funding Wrap: Investors place more EigenLayer bets

Plus, Movement Labs bags $38M and a wallet provider scores $15M

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Don’t let wallets be crypto’s bottleneck

Wallets still have a long way to go before they can be recognized as a trustful financial tool for the everyday person

by Martin Goycoolea Scott /
Business

Funding Wrap: Decentralized AI is all the craze

Institutional wallets and better user interfaces for big corporations remain a priority for some startups

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
Business

Privy launches to ease onboarding to consumer crypto apps

The platform has integrated with apps including OpenSea and is coming off an $18 million Series A in November

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Hardware wallet users struggle with Dymension airdrop

Solana claimants and users of Ledger and Trezor have to jump through hoops

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Robinhood grows self-custody wallet integrations with MetaMask partnership

The partnership comes as MetaMask continues its multichain march and Robinhood prepares to announce earnings

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

ENS partners with GoDaddy to enable users to link wallets to domains

It is important to note that ownership of a DNS domain ultimately rests with the registrar

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

PSA: Another phishing spree has hit crypto — ignore all emails about airdrops

They say money never sleeps. In crypto, that means the phishers, fraudsters and other cyberbaddies are also always working

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Socket Tech security breach affects multiple dapps and wallets

The bridging protocol is integrated into other services, but only for users granting unlimited approval

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

More than 1 million smart accounts have been deployed, Alchemy says

More than 960,000 smart accounts were created in Q4 of 2023

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessWeb3

Visa pilots Web3 customer loyalty platform

Crypto products and partnerships continue to emerge from the payments giant

by Jack Kubinec&Bessie Liu /
DeFi

The 3 biggest DeFi innovations of 2023

As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Gone crypto: From Revolut to Zeal

Making the jump from FinTech to Web3, Hannes Graah’s out to solve Web3 wallet pain points

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Safe social recovery eases private key management

These new recovery features will enable users to back up their wallet keys with multiple recovery solutions of their choice

by Bessie Liu /

