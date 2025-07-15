Exclusive: Bitwise to roll out daily attestations for bitcoin ETFs

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tells Blockworks that it tapped a third party to provide the reports

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley | DAS 2022 New York

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Bitwise is rolling out third-party daily attestations for its bitcoin ETFs, Blockworks has exclusively learned. 

The attestations will replace the wallet addresses on the Bitwise site, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tells me.

“The third-party CPA’s report will have examined the assets onchain, so the holdings of the funds, but then we’ll have also examined the liabilities, and so we’ll have looked at both sides of the ledger, and then [the] third party will provide a report on the state of those things. The report is very easy to consume and will be available daily. This is an evolution, from my perspective,” he explained.

The goal is to make the attestations consumable and simplify the information available because, as Horsley noted, the list of wallet addresses is around 90. 

The big takeaway, for me, is just how much things have changed this year. Horsley told me that they’ve gone from proactively arranging meetings with large institutions every few weeks to now having institutions cold-email them in the hopes of starting the conversation. 

While they operate in different parts of crypto, it’s very similar to what Securitize’s Carlos Domingo told us yesterday. The institutions are here, and they’re eager to take part. 

“So I think that helping people pull the thread on their curiosity or their understanding, to build a conviction, is hugely important, and it’s what Bitwise really does. And so…I think that this year has just been remarkable. I mean, we’ve been around for over seven years, and this year is absolutely just a watershed year in terms of mainstream investors coming online,” Horsley said. 

The daily attestation report, in place of wallet addresses, also speaks to the level of investor coming in. Not everyone is able to understand wallet addresses, so the hope is that the new system is easier for a larger audience to digest. 

“People are going to wake up in 12 months and say, ‘Wait a minute, when did everyone get into crypto?’ One of the funny dynamics of the moment that still hasn’t changed is that even for all of the new firms that are coming into the space and investing in the space, we have wealth management clients that have 30% of their clients’ assets in crypto. That’s not the majority, but we have clients that have a ton of conviction and knowledge, and then people who are early in their journey,” he noted.

But there’s a bit of a weird dynamic, because even those institutions that are pretty bullish on crypto behind closed doors don’t necessarily want to be publicly named as giving clients access to Bitwise products. 

So while real adoption is taking place, a lot of it is behind the scenes. We’re not quite at the moment where everyone wants to come out as pro-crypto, though it seems more and more firms are exploring.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (10).png

Research

Building the Global Trading Engine

Innovations on Aptos’ technical design through Raptr, Shardines, and Zaptos approach near-optimal latency and throughput by unlocking 100% utilization of network resources, with the capacity to settle 260k transactions per second with latencies less than 800ms. The original Move language was revamped with the launch of Move 2, supporting more expressivity in smart contract logic and a scalable ability to interact with high volume datasets. The ecosystem has benefitted from strong asset inflows, now hosting over $1.3B in stablecoins, $450M in bridged BTC, and $530M in RWAs. Activity in the Aptos ecosystem has grown notably over the past year, with monthly application revenue reaching ~$835k and monthly DEX volumes growing to over $5B, both at new all time highs.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

AnalysisLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun’s record ICO flooded by coordinated wallet participation

One wallet bought pump.fun’s token from 500 different addresses

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Weighing Grayscale exposure after firm signals possible IPO path

Asset allocator says fee compression could be a challenge as Grayscale converts more crypto funds to ETFs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

3 big questions with Privy CEO Henri Stern

The Stripe-acquired firm has big plans for a streamlined, multi-wallet future

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessPeople

BlockFi co-founder Flori Gilroy hired to lead revamped SoFi crypto unit

Both founders of the former crypto lender have now landed in new crypto industry roles

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Inside pump.fun’s $600M ICO and its quest to topple Twitch

PUMP’s ICO sold out in 12 minutes, FYI

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

OpinionSupply Shock

Both ends of the curve agree — there’s not enough bitcoin for everyone

Bitcoin’s recent peak is a victory lap for curvers left and right

by David Canellis /